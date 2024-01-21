GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hotel for transit passengers likely to come up at Chennai airport soon

The airport witnesses thousands of international air passengers on a daily basis, many of whom have a long transit time before they can board the next connecting flight.

January 21, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A plan is afoot to build some air-conditioned rooms in the new terminal. File

In what could be a great convenience for transit passengers, Chennai airport’s new terminal may have a mini hotel in the near future.

The airport witnesses thousands of international air passengers on a daily basis, many of whom have a long transit time before they can board the next connecting flight. In a bid to provide accommodation for these transit passengers to rest and relax, there is a plan to build some air-conditioned rooms in the new terminal which is coming up at the airport.

For a few years now, expansion of the Chennai airport has been under way at an estimated cost of ₹2,467 crore and a new integrated terminal building is being built in two phases. While phase I was finished and one half of this terminal (currently used for international flight operations) was launched and opened to passengers last year, the other half of the building will be constructed in phase II. The construction of the phase II building is likely to begin in the next few months and when completed, this portion of the new integrated terminal building may have a hotel.

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said they had conceptualized the idea for now and would take it forward for approval soon. “This facility will come up in the phase II part of the terminal. It will be within the terminal building and hence we will need clearance from Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. We will draft and finalise the detailed plan soon and submit it to them for approval,” an official said.

As of now, there is a hotel located inside the airport Metro Rail station. Transit passengers will have to exit the terminal and walk some distance to reach this place.

