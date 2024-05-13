A hot blast from the past, a look at heat wave reports from Madras

Among the earliest documented heatstroke-related deaths in Madras is the one that was reported by The Hindu on May 31, 1926.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report now lodged in The Hindu Archives, a 22-year-old British soldier Fusilier Bradshaw was playing hockey at St. Thomas Mount when he retired from the game finding “the sun too hot”.

He was first taken to the Military Hospital and then to the General Hospital where he died.

ADVERTISEMENT

A report titled ‘The heatwave of 1972’ (based on excerpts from a talk given by Dr. A.A. Rama Sastri, Director, Regional Meteorological Centre at the Rotary Club, Madras West) provides an insight into what constitutes a heat wave.

The report explains a heat wave condition is said to be present in a place when the maximum temperature recorded there is 6 to 7 degree Celsius above the usual recoding at that time of year. When it the increase is 8 degree Celsius or more above normal it is categorised as “severe heat wave”. According to the report, June is known to record heat waves and severe heat waves consistently.

There have also been reports of animal death due to heat wave. A 1976 report has it that Madras Snake Park witnessed the death of many snakes, including a rare white cobra, due to a heat wave.

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Ramachandran, who has brought out a research paper on “Temperature trends in Chennai” says that up to 1965, the behaviour of our atmosphere, terrestrial eco-system and rainfall was all normal.

“It is only after 1965 that we started seeing an increase in temperature and rainfall. What is worrisome is climatic extremities have become ruthless, we are seeing prolonged periods of heatwave which was not the case in the distant past. Temperature would increase for a day or two,” says Ramachandran, emeritus professor, Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management, Anna University.

He says in earlier times natural causes were behind a heat wave.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, it is anthropogenic,” says the professor.

Once upon a summer

In the mid-70s, when I was pursuing my undergraduate studies at Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda College, I remember the institution closing early whenever the temperature shot up. Back then, weather-related coverage in newspapers was limited. Many houses including ours used to keep a pot of water or buttermilk for the benefit of people on the move. Umbrellas were not a common sight and a towel dipped in water was tied to the head as a preventive measure. In the 80s, we adapted an exhaust to suck hot air from the room and it worked.

T.S. Raghavan, 68-years-old, SRP Colony, Perambur

ADVERTISEMENT

Air coolers were a luxury then, and so we used vetiver as curtains to keep the room cool. Beaches used to be crowded during summer. While the youth flocked to Marina Beach, Santhome beach was noticeably patronised by senior citizens. Nageshwara Rao Park in Mylapore and Panagal Park in T. Nagar were among popular parks that people used to visit for its green cover. Goli soda, paneer soda were popular beverages. During summer, Kalathi Rose Milk Shop’s stock would go up.

K.R. Jambunathan, 72-years-old, Mylapore

Back then, Rasana was popular, and its demand would shoot up during summer. Buttermilk and fermented rice water would suddenly take on a new flavour and popularity. I remember men placing a handkerchief under the shirt collar at the back of the neck as it was believed to be the striking point of a sun stroke.

S.P. Ramachandran, 89-years-old

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.