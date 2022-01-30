Meendum Manjai Pai: A surge of hope for this wheelchair-bound cloth bag maker

Differently-abled Anandheswari S makes cloth bags for a living; and she is enthused by the Tamil Nadu government’s green campaign

Disappointments could have shrunk her dreams, slimming them down to healthy sizes. After all, manageable dreams pay the bills. Outrageous ones dry up resources. But 33-year-old Anandheswari S has kept hers undiminished and stable like liquid mercury, despite the searing heat surrounding them.

In 2018, she launched an enterprise to make shopping bags, handbags, pouches and purses, all out of cloth. She had four full-timers on her payroll and taken a space on rent. The enterprise died a premature death: laid to rest in four months. The cause however remained, like the cotton bags she creates, “reusable”.

When Tamil Nadu officially announced to go single-use-plastic-free in January 2019, an opportunity loomed on the horizon. Anandheswari hoped for the best, but would not overreach herself. She continued to work from home, waiting for bulk orders. As it turned out, despite the ban, single-use plastic bags were as resilient as the cat with nine lives, and they were soon back in circulation.

Cloth bags designed by Anandeshwari S

As she had been employed in the social sector before taking the path of self-reliance, bulk orders would finally come up through friends and former associates, taking the edge off every drearily long wait.

“How many bags I do in a day depends on the type of the bag being made. If I do handbags, I can do only five in a day. As handbags require inner lining, double zippers and pockets, the work would be time-consuming. If it is a shopping bag — which is small and known as the 15-rupee bag — I can do fifty.”

There is not much money to be made from her cloth bag-making work, but Anandheswari has come to identify herself with this cause. Besides, as she is many stitches into it, she decided to as well continue with it.

When the Tamil Nadu government announced the launch of the Meendum Manjai Pai campaign in December 2021, Anandheswari felt a surge of hope.

She has registered her one-woman enterprise as a small-scale unit, and is scouting around for a shop. With a thread-thin budget — a rent of ₹ 1,500 — the search has been predictably vexatious.

However, she has no option but to move her entrepreneurial dream out of the poky corner of her modest home — with asbestos sheet for a roof — at Gandhi Nagar in Red Hills. “Our house was constructed in 1986, and the walls are leaky. The electricity board has got damaged in the recent monsoonal rains,” she explains.

Additionally, there is a clunky but hope-inducing ally to accommodate. Not long ago, she received one heavy-duty printer from Ramboll India when the company decided to practise sustainability by donating two printers to needy persons instead of giving them over to the ravenous bowels of a landfill.

If she moves into a shop, she might need an assistant. Besides lack of sufficient means and a helpful education (she has studied only up to tenth), Anandheswari deals with one other issue — disability. A victim of a severe case of polio, she has limited use of her hands. And her legs have entirely turned their job over to a wheel chair. “Cutting the clothes is a challenge, and my sister-in-law Thenmozhi pitches in.” She sounds apologetic that someone has to spare some time for her.

Anandheswari seems to value independence above everything else, even though her physical condition militates against this ideal. “I support myself with whatever little I earn.” To be your own boss does much for your morale, if not for your financial health. Anandheswari however honestly admits that she was cornered into donning that title.

“At one point, when I was looking for a new job, my disability was held against me in a manner that crushed my spirit. I was rejected out of hand time and again — ‘How will you travel to work? You cannot’ is what I often heard.”

In 2017, she made silk-based jewellery and at the insistence of friends in the social sector she switched to cloth bag making, a work that did not take long to thread its way into her heart. She notes that she learnt the craft by herself, watching videos on YouTube.

Anandheswari also grows a dream of making it as a voice-over artiste. Her calling card is that she has done voice-overs for a couple of YouTube channels, and runs a channel of her own. Titled ‘Tamil ini reports’, it gleans and reports information on a variety of topics, which illustrates that Anandheswari does share much with her millennial generation, which instinctively takes to content creation.

There is one more dream, totally outward-focussed. It is about employing quite a number of disabled persons, when her ship comes in. And when that happens, she can be expected to be sensitive enough not to ask them what she herself was asked. 'How will travel to work? You cannot.”

Anandheswari S can be contacted at 9551754240.