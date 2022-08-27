A ‘home remedy’ for junk eating

Those in her inner circle knew Gnanasoundari took her cooking seriously. They knew how seriously when she launched a line of homemade foods — Sri Senthil Homemade Products. Health mixes, podis and pickles constitute the major part of her offering.

“My husband suffered hugely from COVID due to a poor diet, and I consider it my moral duty to promote healthy eating among people,” she says.

Gnanasoundari notes her products are particularly curated for busy working professionals, who would not have the time to make health mixes themselves.

Her customer base grew through word-of-mouth referrals, and now she delivers to various parts of the world.

