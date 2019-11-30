A helpline for the differently-abled on the cards

A dedicated toll-free helpline for the disabled will be launched soon by the State Commissionerate for the Welfare of the Differently Abled. The helpline will help persons with disabilities information about various government schemes, both at the central and state level. It would also help beneficiaries register themselves to avail Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID).

Officials of the Commissionerate said that a study was being carried out to ascertain the viability of such a helpline in addressing various issues related to the disabled. Getting a UDID card has been a herculean task for many differently-abled persons.

“The helpline is at the ideatinal stage. Once it is launched it will help the beneficiaries avail various government schemes and projects,” says Johny Tom Varghese, Director for the Welfare of Differently Abled.

Of the 11,79,963 differently abled persons in the State, Chennai has the highest number (90,064), followed by Tiruvallur (74549) and Kancheepuram (69061). Nilgiris has the lowest number of disabled persons (10,020) as per 2011 census.

Under the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the number of forms of disabilities has been extended from 7 to 21, and these include acid-attack victims, persons with blood disorders, Parkinson’s and Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Officials of the Commissionerate said that the helpline is expected to be function round-the-clock and will be centred in Chennai to coordinate calls across the State. The District Disability Rehabilitation Centres (DDRC) will also be roped in to ensure issues raised by the differently abled are addressed immediately.