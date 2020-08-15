A heartening gesture from women police

15 August 2020 22:59 IST

Every Saturday, when a police patrol vehicle pulls up right under the flyover on Peter's Road in Thousand Lights, children would gather around it. These are homeless children living around the flyover, and they know it is carrying goodies for them.

The largesse includes note books, pencil boxes, crayons and play kits; and sometimes, it would be snacks and fruits. Groceries including rice, daal and cooking oil are distributed to the homeless families.

“Every week, we give the children something or the other. For families, we have been providing free groceries every week,” says S. Mahalakshmi, inspector, All Women Police Station, Triplicane Range.

A number of neighbourhoods, including S.M. Nagar, Logu Nagar, Peter's Lane and Border Thottam, have many families who will fall in the low-income group, and some of them are homeless.

On an average, there would be 30 children and 50 families in each of these neighbourhoods. Beneficiary families were identified during field visits by the woman constables to distribute groceries.