A heartening gesture from women police

Every Saturday, when a police patrol vehicle pulls up right under the flyover on Peter's Road in Thousand Lights, children would gather around it. These are homeless children living around the flyover, and they know it is carrying goodies for them.
The largesse includes note books, pencil boxes, crayons and play kits; and sometimes, it would be snacks and fruits. Groceries including rice, daal and cooking oil are distributed to the homeless families.
“Every week, we give the children something or the other. For families, we have been providing free groceries every week,” says S. Mahalakshmi, inspector, All Women Police Station, Triplicane Range.
A number of neighbourhoods, including S.M. Nagar, Logu Nagar, Peter's Lane and Border Thottam, have many families who will fall in the low-income group, and some of them are homeless.
On an average, there would be 30 children and 50 families in each of these neighbourhoods. Beneficiary families were identified during field visits by the woman constables to distribute groceries.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath