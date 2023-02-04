A head constable’s quick thinking saves the day

February 04, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST

Students of Thiru-Vi-Ka Higher Secondary School in Shenoy Nagar had a special guest at the morning assembly on January 31. P Saravanan, a student of the 1996 batch and currently posted as head constable of P5 police station MKB Nagar, was honoured by the school management and alumni on receiving the Anna Medal for Gallantry from the Chief Minister recently at the Republic Day celebration.

The event was aimed at inspiring students about the brave deed done by their senior in uniform.

Saravanan has been posted at Aminjikarai police station. While on night patrol, he had seen thick black smoke billowing from Ponnuvel Pillai Thottam at MM Colony near Anna Arch.

“It was around 8 p.m. on a day in August 2021; no vehicle could go inside the colony as the road was only eight feet wide,” says Saravanan, who walked to the spot that was almost a kilometre from the main road. There, he saw 30-40 people shouting in front of a street that had four houses, situated closely together. He called the Fire Station and asked for a small vehicle to be pressed into service. But until then Saravanan had to do something to keep the situation from getting worse.

“The lane leading to the house was two feet wide and only one person could get in at a time,” says Saravanan about the challenge in seeking help. With the help of a hose received from a resident of a house nearby, water was sprayed to the first two houses.

“I could then go inside the lane and at the third house I saw the cylinder leaking,” says Saravanan, who immediately asked the others to leave the spot fearing the possibility of the cylinder exploding.

He then brought some shamiyanas from a house nearby and soaked it in water to douse the main point. “I then turned off the valve of the regulator,” says Saravanan.

The head constable’s quick thinking and courage prevented any further damage to the houses nearby and protected hundreds of residents staying around in that thickly populated area.

On investigation Saravanan found that the family had got the cylinder that day and as it was not working properly they took out the pump stove. “When I took the cylinder out, almost half of the gas had evaporated,” he says.

By the time the fire engine arrived at the spot, the task was completed.

In another incident that happened on January 30, 2022, a man was run over by a motorcyclist on the road near Thiru-Vi-Ka Park. The victim was unconscious. Passersby sprinkled water on him, but that did not help. “They thought he was dead and I was intimated during the rounds as a crowd had gathered on the road,” says Saravanan. He was rescued by Saravanan by performing Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).