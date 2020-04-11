A hamlet near Avadi gears up to meet the demand for cloth masks

Thirty-seven-year-old K. Venketasan is a picture of industriousness: the tailor is working machine-like, cranking out cloth mask after cloth mask. Based on the standard size of a face mask, he is making these masks of cloth for his village, which has around 900 residents. It is said that he wants to do this as a service for the community, and so turned down the offer of a nominal fee from villagers for this work.

While Venketasan is plugging away at his sewing machine, from his tailoring shop in Melappedu, a village near Avadi, a few other residents have brushed the dust off their old sewing machines, and launched themselves into this work.

M. Suresh, S. Ramesh and R. Murugan are erstwhile tailors who had turned their hand at some other professions; and the current exigency has led them to oil their decades-old sewing machines and have them running again. The trio along with their master tailor Venketasan are working as diligently as possible to make face masks for the entire village.

Many residents chipped in, having dipped into their savings and contributing towards the purchase of cloth materials and other essentials for the cloth masks. One of the generous residents is S. Ramesh, a police constable, who spent his one-month’s salary towards buying elastic strings necessary to connect both ends of a mask..

A small group of youngsters are helping the team of tailors by taking up tasks such as measuring and cutting the cotton cloth for the making of the masks.

“Our village is like a one big family. All villagers know each other. Our fellow villagers helped us make the masks faster. Some of the womenfolk made tea for us,” says tailor Venketasan, son of a farmer.

Melappedu village is a small farming hamlet in Palaveddu village panchayat.

“We never stepped out of our houses and the village since the lockdown came into force. A small group of young residents, who are assigned by the village elders, will go out of the village to get essential items for the residents,” says B. Ravi, former vice-president, Palaveddu village panchayat.

Shortage of masks and mandatory to wear them made residents in the village to stitch their own masks.

Young residents, mostly college students, have been spraying disinfectants on the streets in the village. They have also ensured that outsiders don’t use the streets in the village to reach the main road.

Under the guidance of village elders, they have also been delivering free vegetables provided by the panchayat for the residents in the village.