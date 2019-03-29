Green shield from the sun

As a child, K. Nachiappan would wait along with his mother, under a portia tree, at the Govardhanagiri stopover on a sandy stretch (now bitumen-topped and busy) for their bus.

The wait under the portia tree was integral to how he got to a government school in Thiruverukadu.

Though many years have gone by, and the locality has changed, this “scene” is partly intact. The portia tree is still around on Avadi-Poonamallee Main Road, now bitumen-topped and considerably busy, and Nachiappan, now a 72-years-old farmer, gets to wait under its soothing branches, for a bus that will take him to the school. He travels to the school every working day to drop and pick his grandson.

“The tree has withstood gust and inundation for many years. Waiting under the tree for a bus is better than waiting under a metal sheet (shelter). During monsoon, we prefer to wait under this tree with an umbrella,” says Nachiappan.

Not just Nachiappan, but most commuters boarding buses at the Govardhangiri stopover love the portia tree. Whenever they have had to choose between a bus shelter and this tree, they have chosen the latter whole-heartedly.

Residents are said to have headed off efforts by the local body — Avadi Municipality — to construct a bus shelter at the spot, as this would require the tree to be felled. It is said that there was even a move to allocate funds from the local area constituency funds towards the construction of a bus shelter in the place of the tree, and that residents spoke up for the tree, successfully.

Not only that, residents say that widening of the stretch, especially around the bus stop, is on hold for many years as such an exercise would lead to the tree being uprooted. The Avadi-Poonamallee Main Road is maintained by the State Highways Department.

A few years ago, residents passed a resolution against any work that would require uprooting of the tree.

Govardhanagiri is a small farming area found on the southern tip of Avadi Municipality limits, bordering Thiruverukadu on the Avadi – Poonamallee Main Road.

There are over one thousand families, mostly farmers and government staff, living in Govardhangiri.

The bus stop, named after the locality and located at its entry point, is a lifeline to its residents. The next nearest bus stop for residents of Govardhangiri is at Kalaignar Nagar, around two kilometres from their locality.

All the buses that are operated between Avadi and Poonamallee halt at the bus stop. In fact, commuters from adjoining areas like Srinivasa Nagar, Pandiya Nagar, Lakshmipuram, Lakshmi Nagar and Paruthipattu board buses from the bus stop every day.