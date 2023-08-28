A glimpse of ‘the old guard’ at Perambur Barracks Road

August 28, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST

In an archaeological excavation of massive proportion, the cross-section of dug-up earth is likely to display layers of history, the ones at the bottom usually dating back to inscrutable times. In contrast, excavation work for civic work usually throws up the known and the familiar. On rare occasions, they may reveal a surprise.

Digging for stormwater drain work on Perambur Barracks Road has offered a glimpse of a massive arch-type drain, a carryover from the drainage systems of yore.

The arch drain looks delectably intact and massive in girth. It also seems to follow a route different from the one the current stormwater drain — the one under construction — is taking.

According to a Greater Chennai Corporation official, the old arch-type stormwater drain will not be disturbed in the least. It would continue, and serve as an additional rainwater-carrying drain. In points where the old stormwater drain is now exposed, some cleaning work will be carried out, the official adds.

The two stormwater drains are not on a collision course.

According to the GCC official, from Perambur Barracks Road, the old arch-type drain heads to KM Garden Street, then Angalammam Koil Street, then Munuswamy Street, crosses under Demellows Road, enters Gandhi Canal and finally drains into Otteri Nullah.

The GCC official points out the modern stormwater drain on Perambur Barracks Road will go to Dr. Ambedkar College Road and drain into Otteri Nullah.

