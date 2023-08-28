HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A glimpse of ‘the old guard’ at Perambur Barracks Road

August 28, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick
An old arch-type stormwater drain on the sidelines of GCC’s ongoing stormwater drain work on Perambur Barracks Road

An old arch-type stormwater drain on the sidelines of GCC’s ongoing stormwater drain work on Perambur Barracks Road | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

In an archaeological excavation of massive proportion, the cross-section of dug-up earth is likely to display layers of history, the ones at the bottom usually dating back to inscrutable times. In contrast, excavation work for civic work usually throws up the known and the familiar. On rare occasions, they may reveal a surprise.

Digging for stormwater drain work on Perambur Barracks Road has offered a glimpse of a massive arch-type drain, a carryover from the drainage systems of yore.

ALSO READ
Time not ripe yet for ‘marriage’ of two different SWD systems 

The arch drain looks delectably intact and massive in girth. It also seems to follow a route different from the one the current stormwater drain — the one under construction — is taking.

According to a Greater Chennai Corporation official, the old arch-type stormwater drain will not be disturbed in the least. It would continue, and serve as an additional rainwater-carrying drain. In points where the old stormwater drain is now exposed, some cleaning work will be carried out, the official adds.

The two stormwater drains are not on a collision course.

According to the GCC official, from Perambur Barracks Road, the old arch-type drain heads to KM Garden Street, then Angalammam Koil Street, then Munuswamy Street, crosses under Demellows Road, enters Gandhi Canal and finally drains into Otteri Nullah.

The GCC official points out the modern stormwater drain on Perambur Barracks Road will go to Dr. Ambedkar College Road and drain into Otteri Nullah.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.