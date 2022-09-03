A gift from a teacher

Asha Porayath has decided to use the proceeds from the sale of her book to set up a scholarship grant

Here is a teacher’s day gift from a teacher. Asha Porayath, a teacher-mentor with an international school, says her book The Secret to Becoming A Star Teacher is something educators must get their hands on for two reasons. One, the 246-page book talks about what makes an exceptional teacher, sharing much from her journey as an educator that began 25 years ago. Second, the proceeds from the sale of the books will go towards setting up a grant that would help mentor girls as sensitive educators.

The Vimala Nathan Scholarship Grant is named after Asha’s late mother who was a spirited homemaker.

“Many girls lose out due to lack of funds to support their higher education, which I hope to bridge with the help of a grant where we will give selected students financial support,” says Asha.

The book has received some rave reviews including one from a former student who has used it as a reference material for his Thesis.

“I have shared many resources that were helpful for me, all outside the typical pedagogy that teachers follow,” says Asha, who has been an author with a few publications.

To be a successful teacher, you need to work on yourself, she says. “There are tools that teachers can use to empower themselves,” says the former biology teacher.

Through a few moving real-life stories, the book also highlights the need to support retired teachers as most of them who retire from private school enjoy few benefits.

She also asks teacher not to surrender themselves unimaginatively to the methods followed by the school, but reinvent themselves depending on the situation and surroundings.

The book is available on Amazon and Odyssey bookstore.