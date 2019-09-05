A giant step towards sustainable living

Necessity is the mother of invention — now, residents of Ramaniyam Ocean Dew Apartments, located on the Pallikaranai section of the 200-feet Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road, will say aye to that old but gracefully-aged proverb. These residents were left with no option but to complete a task, and they found the resources to accomplish it.

Necessity prompted them to start their journey of sustainable solid waste management.

Last June, the Ramaniyam Ocean Dew Owners Welfare Association (ROOWA) were informed by the Greater Chennai Corporation that only segregated waste would be picked up from the apartment complex, which prompted the Association to close the trash chutes in the two blocks and initiate household segregation of waste.

“Residents started moving into the flats in May and a month later, the Corporation insisted on segregation at source. We found mixed waste landing up in the receptacle bins through the trash chutes at times and decided to close the chutes,” says an office-bearer of ROOWA.

Simultaneously, an awareness campaign on segregation was initiated by two residents — Sudharsana Mohan and Nithya Anand — and with the support of the Association, they formed a group called Sustainable Solid Waste Management (SSWM). They conducted door-to-door campaigns and group sessions which familiarised the housekeeping staff with how to separate biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. Officials from the Corporation too were invited to talk about the need for waste segregation.

“Colour-coded bins were placed at each block and residents were told to hand over only segregated waste to the housekeeping staff, which was then handed over to the garbage collectors from the Corporation,” says Sudharsana.

In April this year, the Corporation sent a notice to ROOWA, which mandated segregation and composting of biodegradable waste on the premises itself, and handing over recyclable waste to authorised recycling units. The remaining waste, if any, would be accepted by the civic body, said the notice, which was issued in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The Association was given two months’ time to set up the infrastructure for composting the waste.

“Since the apartment complex did not have a provision for such infrastructure, we contacted the builder and explained the situation and within 15 days, a unit with four concrete pits and a composting machine was set up,” adds Sudharsana.

Since the residents were already segregating the waste, the composting proceeded without hiccups. The nine housekeeping staff collect the segregated waste from each house every day and following a second level of segregation, they feed the wet waste into the composting machine. The mixture is then left to dry, following which it is put into one of the composting pits. The apartment complex, where 208 flats out of the 283 are occupied, generates about 60 to 70 kg of wet waste every day. “Once each pit is full, the waste will be added to the other one. By the time the fourth pit is full, the first one will be ready for harvest. Every 21 days, organic compost is harvested,” she says.

The compost is used for the potted plants outside each block and also shared with residents who have kitchen gardens.

“Going zero-waste seemed like a difficult task at first but we were able to achieve it through united efforts. The SSWM team was supported by the office-bearers and executive committee members of the Association and helped in getting the necessary infrastructure in place,” she adds.

The Association has also initiated a seven-level segregation process for dry waste. Milk covers, candy wrappers, tea/coffee cups, rubber waste/bag/clothes, metal/wire/utensils, medical waste, sanitary waste, and coconut shells are segregated before being sent for recycling.

The newly-elected office-bearers of ROOWA have pledged to take the zero-waste initiative forward and promote the reduce, recycle and reuse concept. The office-bearers are also working on increasing the green cover within the apartment complex.