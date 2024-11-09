A gated community’s hidden inhabitants

House of Hiranandani Upscale along with its surrounding tracts is an eco-system in itself, providing a conducive environment for a wide range of birds, butterflies and reptiles.

Lined with trees on both sides, the approach road to the towers supports a wide range of birds including purple and purple-rumped sunbirds, pale-billed flower peckers, tailor birds and the resident raptor Shikra. The pond on the campus supports birds such as bronze-winged jacana, grey-headed swamphen, common moorhen amd pond heron.

The parks support a good population of yellow-billed babblers, the common myna, the rufous treepie and the regular Asian koel. The tall buildings are home to a good number of ferel pigeons and the mighty peregrine and Shaheen falcons.

The club house ground and the area behind it is home to the barn owl and the spotted owlets . Birds such as the Indian Roller also forage in these areas for insects and the black-winged kite is also a frequent visitor here for the rats. The Indian thick knee is also a regular in these parts.

Back waters and the Buckingham canal support a wide range of waders and terrestrial birds . The canal bank road has trees and plants that supports a wide range of terrestrial birds like the red vented , white browed and red whiskered bulbuls, Tri colour and scaly breasted munia’s , Indian paradise fly catcher , copperSmith barbet, rose-ringed parakeet , Jacobin cuckoo, green and blue tailed bee eaters can be seen taking sand bath in the evenings . The wires are home to Barn swallow, ashy wood swallow etc .

The reeds along the bank supports plain and ashy prinia, zitting cisticola and the clamorous reed warbler and Blyth’s reed warbler.

The thick grass on the canal banks supports the egrets, herons, black-winged stilts and the elusive water cock and snipes. Migratory birds such as the grey-headed lapwing, little stint, many species of sandpipers also have made this terrain their home during winter.

I have personally recorded 126 species and a few other birders frequenting the campus in recent times have made their observations as well and we have a healthy list of 146 species of birds recorded here now.

Raptor watch

The raptors seen here are the peregrine falcon, Shaheen falcon (which is a subspecies of the peregrine falcon and a resident unlike the peregrine falcon, a migratory raptor), Shikra, booted eagle, black kite, black-winged kite and osprey.

Among the owls, it is the barn owl and the spotted owlet.

Waders includes the grey-headed lapwing, little stint, marsh sandpiper, Eurasian ruff, curlew sandpiper.

In the waterbodies, greater flamingos are seen occasionally .

The canal road supports birds such as the Indian paradise flycatcher, coppersmith barbet, rose-ringed parakeet, tri-colour munia, Jacobin cuckoo and white browed bulbul.

25 butterfly species

The area also supports a wide range of other life forms. I have recorded 25 species of butterflies inside the campus, the highlight being the sighting of South India’s top two biggest butterflies — the southern birdwing and the blue Mormon . The rare black rajah is also sighted regularly on the top of the building.

Snakes such as checkered keelbacks, green vine snake, rat snake, buff striped keelback, bronze backed tree snake are all regulars here. Among the venomous snakes the cobra has been sighted regularly.

Many species of crabs are also sighted along the canal bank road that includes the fiddler crabs.

(E. Arun Kumar is a resident of House of Hiranandhani Upscale in Egattur, Old Mahabalipuram Road)