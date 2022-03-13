A gated community in Chennai sends out its ‘voices’ to spread some cheer

A group formed by residents of Prestige Bella Vista, Dhawani takes light-music concerts to those who cannot step out and attend them

A group formed by residents of Prestige Bella Vista, Dhawani takes light-music concerts to those who cannot step out and attend them

Dhwani began the way most amateur-singing groups begin: desperately in quest of an audience. However, the trajectory it took set it apart from most other groups of its kind.

The quest for an audience got subsumed in a larger quest for meaning.

The light music group was formed by a bunch of residents of a gated community in Iyyappanthangal — Prestige Bella Vista. The members were either could-have-been singers or wannabe singers with sufficient skills to keep ears perked up.

“On Sundays, we started having the karaoke singing. Seniors would find listening to songs from their days of youth an uplifting experience — and we provided that opportunity to them. We would offer them quite a mix, ranging from old Hindi film songs to Gemini Ganesan songs,” says Aravindhan Annamalai. The Sunday session was an open platform: all residents could lend their ears and also their voice to it.

“As this was an open event, people with a diverse range of singing abilities could have their voices heard,” notes Aravindhan. While the democratic aspect of this arrangement was impressive, this situation led to middling performances, and that hurt the core members behind the initiative whose objective was to provide a stage for amateur singers who are almost as good as the professionals in the business.

“We did not want to upset the apple cart; and so let this arrangement continue. We however created an alternative track, one that the more serious and skilled singers could take. That is how Dhwani was really formed — as a Saturday exercise at Bella Vista. While the Saturday event would be a bit formal, the one that took place the next day would have the character of an adda, open to anyone to take the mike and have an audience,” discloses Aravindhan.

Not long after the formation of Dhwani in its current form, a brainstorming exercise caused the members to think about using their voice as a balm for anguished souls, beyond the community. This desire was tied to another: the charm of performing outside before newer audiences.

The plan the group came up with seems to have seamlessly united the members’ personal singing goal with a social goal.

“In our team, there is Vasanthi, whose is associated with an organisation that finds accommodation for families of cancer patents undergoing treatment at the Cancer Institute. Through her, we got to perform for cancer patients at the Cancer institute. Another member, Maya brought Udavum Karangal. I brought Sevalaya into the picture. Then came Banyan and Sivananda Gurukulam,” says Aravindhan.

“In some places, you perform the way you would, in front of any regular audience. In contrast, at Banyan’s home in Moggapair and also the one in Foreshore Estate, and at Little Drops in Iyappanthangal, one cannot be left untouched by what one sees. At one level, there are people who are vanquished in mind and body due to illness and age. At the other end, the people who serve them do it with such amazing patience and kindness that it moves you. What we offer through singing is not only for the beneficiaries at these institutions, but for the benefactors: the staff and the volunteers. They also need this stress-buster. One of the moving images that will never leave me is of cancer patients dancing to our songs, and the caretakers and staff feeling happy for them.”

Aravindhan notes that the film songs are carefully chosen keeping the audience in mind. In some cases, the NGO is asked to send in their preferred songs list.

Vasanthi Krishnakumar notes that they are clear about their objective: bringing smiles to people through singing, particularly to those whose situation prevents them from stepping out, at will, to attend a concert.

As a result of having lofty ideals, the group has built self-regulatory systems into its form and function. Though the exercise has the active participation of around twenty members, Dhwani is steered by a core team consisting of eight members, they explain.

“The initiative is primarily led by S Ram Mohan and Balakrishnan M and ably supported by other team members,” says Vasanthi. “Dhwani has conducted eight programmes in NGOs and orphanages. In addition, we have also performed 82 times at our community.”

Aravindhan notes Dhwani was established only in 2018, and that but for the pandemic, they would have completed hundred signing sessions for the community long ago.

Any service-based organisation interested in having Dhwani perform for them can contact Vasanthi Krishnakumar at 9841073624.