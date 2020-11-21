A garbage trail on a busy road in Kundrathur

Unable to take the footpath, pedestrians walk on the carriageway

A trail of garbage can be seen along a stretch of Porur–Kundrathur Main Road. As part of this trail, which runs for more than 100 metres, garbage is found alongside the pavement abutting the compound wall of the Government Adi Dravidar Higher Secondary School near Kundrathur.

Due to the garbage pile-up, pedestrians avoid using the pavement, choosing to walk on the narrow but busy carriageway.

“Once the school reopens, the garbage pile-up will pose a health hazard to the schoolchildren. Further, it attracts stray animals and on a busy road, movement of these animals can easily put motorists in a spot of trouble,” says S. Veeran, a resident of Kundrathur.

Porur–Kundrathur Main Road is maintained by the State Highways Department, and officials from the Department

attribute the such garbage pile-ups to decision by local bodies to remove garbage bins as part of efforts to promote responsible waste management among residents.

A meeting will be organised with local body officials in this regard, says a State Highways official.

At present, the State Highways Department is widening certain sections of the two-lane road into a four-lane.

As part of the widening work, undertaken in 2019, encroachments such as extensions of existing shops and makeshift outlets have been cleared.

The widened sections have received a concrete median, tiled footpath, LED street lights, speed-breakers with zebra-markings, reflectors and pedestrian-crossings.

Stormwater drains are also being widened along the stretch.

Further, the State Highways Department is building culverts between Kundrathur and Gerugambakkam. Sections chosen for this work include areas near the Kovur bus terminus and Moulivakkam junction. The culverts are aimed at preventing flooding in Kundrathur, Porur, Valasaravakkam and Ramapuram.

Considered a lifeline for residents in the region, the Porur – Kundrathur Main Road enables residents of Kovur, Gerugambakkam, Mugalivakkam, Mangadu, Poonamallee, Kattupakkam, Iyyapanthangal, Somangalam, Kundrathur, Chembarambakkam and Porur reach various other parts of the Chennai. It also connects many villages including Kollachery, Arambedu, Erumaiyur, Gerugambakkam, Kavanoor, Kolambakkam, Poonthandalam and Vaipoor with the Koyambedu Wholesale market via Porur.

Farmers from these villages travel on this stretch to transport their produce to the markets in Kundrathur, Poonamallee and Koyambedu.

Besides, the road is part of a shorter route to reach the Bangalore Highway (NH:04) via Kundrathur.