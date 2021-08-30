A fundraiser concert for special needs children

30 August 2021 13:43 IST

Two clubs affiliated with the Rotary International District 3232 — RCC IT City and RCC Green City — have come together to organise a music concert to raise funds for the initiatives of Ekadaksha Trust.

‘Ninaithale Inikkum — Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ was held on August 21 and premiered on the YouTube channel https://youtu.be/Yl-y8wVWNz4.

Ekadaksha caters to children with special needs. “The fundraiser will help us set up a pre-vocational unit, use technological aids to help children to communicate and also help set up a digital lab,” says Archana Joshi, one of the directors.

For more details, call Rotarian Hari Prakash 7710006661. Also visit https://www.ketto.org/a-rotary-initiative-to-help-differently-abled-children.