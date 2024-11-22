A fresh thread of thought

In the loom of life, one strange thread can make all the difference. It did, for Sekar. The weaver stumbled upon banana fibre, and by extension, on an intriguing, work-redefining chapter of sustainability.

Around 20 summers ago, students from an arts and science college in Kovilpatti had approached C. Sekar with a brief, odd and even daunting at first hearing.

They wanted him to weave a sari with a blend of banana and cotton fibres. It was paid work and Sekar took it gratefully with both hands. It was also a challenge and Sekar accepted it boldly with his heart and soul. By the time he was going to turn in the finished product — the sari — Sekar knew he was on to something big, something out of the ordinary, something that served a larger purpose beyond clothing. Call it by any term you fancy, sustainable weaving or sustainable textiles; in its essence, it is about going easy on natural resources, and at the same time, getting the most out of them. It is about upcycling — in style, sartorial style.

The fibre extracted from the banana stem (seen widely as a waste product) proved to be not just strong, but incredibly sustainable, notes Sekar.

“Banana fibre was the answer I had been looking for,” Sekar says. “Cotton takes months to grow; it absorbs too much water, and the land suffers. But banana stems? They go to waste. And if we could turn that waste into something valuable, we would be helping both the farmers and the weavers.”

Operating faithfully to the dictates of reason is to be aware that reason usually does not go the whole way; and to be willing to try out the “unreasonable” after reaching those outer limits of reason. Sekar seemed to be doing just that when (following that one-off college assignment) he decided to persist with banana fibre in a major way, making it central to his weaving business, launching an enterprise called Ananafit. Based at Shanmuga Mudali Street in Anakaputhur, near Pammal, Ananafit operates from a rented space and is part of a larger sustainable weaving eco-system, called Anakaputhur Natural Fibre Cluster.

The past had prepared him for that moment. A weaver from a young age, Sekar had worked his way through cotton, silk cotton and jute, and was ready to tread this unconventional and somewhat pitted path. Fabric making with banana fibre was present but only as a rarity, efforts being scattered in small and often insignificant pockets across Tamil Nadu.

Fabric-making with banana fibre became an obsession. Turning it into commercial success was however hardly as easy as peeling off a banana. “I first approached the National Research Centre for Banana, hoping for support in developing the right technology to extract the banana fibres. The response being less than enthusiastic, I decided to find my own way,” he sighs over the memory.

Sekar’s optimism about his new area of focus had stemmed from the fact that banana plantations abound in the country. Sekar sources fibres from trusted farmers, particularly from a group of them in Nagercoil. Red bananas and plantain bananas (nendran) are the primary sources. In addition, banana stems are often gathered from temple festivals and weddings, among other occasions that demand the use of whole banana plants as a symbol of auspiciousness, ensuring minimal waste of this natural resource. Aloe vera and pineapple fibres are also sourced and used in the making of cloths marked by a diversity of natural fibres. Incidentally

Banana stems could be a cost-effective, easy-to-access resource, but extracting fibre from them is labour-intensive, a hard truth Sekar had to digest.

Now 63, Sekar’s initiation into weaving happened in his early teens, having been born into a family of weavers. As the family was running a weaving enterprise (specialising in its early days in the production of the now-nostalgic Real Madras Handkerchief, also known as Madras Checks), Sekar was learning more than how to work the loom. He was learning the ropes as a weaving-entrepreneur. But now, whatever he had learnt in the past needed to be augmented by new learning, even refreshed by a new perspective. Sekar found himself having to bring his A-game to this new entrepreneurial initiative, particularly in the area of finding and managing human resource. An all-women’s group of weavers, numbering 40 and operating as a cluster, is integral to Sekar’s enterprise. Here is a typical day at office for these workers. The fibres are hand-extracted, washed in cold water with a hint of turmeric as disinfectant, and then spun into yarn before being woven into fabric. Each sari takes up to 15 days to weave, with three people engaged in fibre-knitting work and one person in the weaving process. “On an average, 60 to 70 percent of the fibre used in the making of a sari is banana fibre; and the rest of the fibre is either cotton or silk,” Sekar explains.

Ananafit’s primary marketplace is social media, and it relies on word-of-mouth publicity. Loyal customers, some from places as faraway as Singapore and Malaysia, form a cladding of support to the enterprise. “We do not have a shop. Everything happens online,” Sekar says. “But it works. People love the product, and they keep coming back.”

Ananafit strives at zero waste, putting fibres left over from the sari-making process to other uses. “We make jewellery —earrings, bracelets and chains — from the leftover fibre,” says Sekar. “Nothing goes to waste.”

The road ahead

Given the sustainable focus of his work, C. Sekar believes it deserves support from the government. He also hopes textile research bodies such as South India Textile Research Association (SITRA), Northern India Textile Research Association (NITRA) and Bombay Textile Research Association (BTRA) would offer their R&D expertise to help him improve the quality of his yarn.

“The machines available for extracting fibre do not do justice to the material,” Sekar remarks. “Only hand-extracted fibre works the way it should. But there is no infrastructure to help us scale up. We need a common facility centre, a space where we can work together and take our craft to the next level, scale it up and create more jobs”

Sekar has made sure the baton would be carried by the next generation, but in a manner different from the way he, his father and grandfather carried it.

Sekar has motivated his son S. Mohan to take up textile engineering. “I want him to bring in the technology that can turn this fibre into yarn more efficiently. But we need funding. We need someone to believe in us.”

Sekar’s vision of a sustainable textile ecosystem that supports both the environment and local communities is still in its infancy. But given Sekar’s evident determination, one can expect to see it grow to maturity.

