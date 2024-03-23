A fresh round of digging and inconvenience at Zachariah Colony

March 23, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST

People crossing Choolaimedu High Road near Zachariah Colony and Vannier Street are facing huge traffic bottlenecks throughout the day as these two busy roads have been dug up for TANGEDCO’s cable-laying works.

Commuters are having a harrowing time crossing the already-congested Choolaimedu High Road due to the digging work, especially during the peak morning and evening hours.

“Choolaimedu High Road and Vannier Street were black-topped recently. The roads were dug up overnight much to the inconvenience of residents and commuters,” a resident of Zachariah Colony 4th Street said on Thursday.

He asked why cannot there be better coordination between civic agencies while carrying out such works. “They could have waited for the digging work to be completed before carrying out the road repair,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resident said many houses lost Internet connectivity as cables got snapped during the digging.

Some residents fear that water supply and drainage connections may get disrupted due to the digging work. “You can see a lot of water in the pit dug up for cabling works on Choolaimedu High Road. Pipelines would have definitely got cut and they may just fill it up with soil without repairing the broken pipes after cabling is done,” a resident of Choolaimedu High Road said.

It may be recalled that Zachariah Colony had faced unprecedented waterlogging during the floods in December last year due to clogged drains, which are yet to be cleared.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT