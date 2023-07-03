ADVERTISEMENT

A free toilet run by Chennai Corporation is boon to all stakeholders of the Besant Nagar bus terminus 

July 03, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:21 am IST

This is exactly what the doctor ordered — the sanitary doctor, that is. There is no dearth of stories about how poor toilet facilities around bus termini have led to al fresco urination of pandemic proportions. On Besant Nagar Second Avenue, a pink-coloured building of modest dimensions is making sure this story in not repeated in these parts.

Located close to the approach road to the Besant Nagar Bus Terminus, a Greater Chennai Corporation-run free toilet is proving to be a godsend for the stakeholders of the transport facility. Reportedly, the facility is being utilised well by the staff and commuters at the terminus. Passersby also set foot in it, but the vast chunk of users is from the terminus.

The feedback register

Reportedly only three months old, the facility is easy on the eye. It has wall and floor tiles of the kind one does not readily associate with public toilets. A ramp leads up to both sections of the toilet, one for women and the other for men. A register is maintained for users to leave behind their comments about the facility and its maintenance.

There is also a provision to register any complaint via QR code, for any irregularity, which includes the possibility of the user being charged for the use of the free facility.

