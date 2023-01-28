A free study center in Chennai to groom first generation graduates

January 28, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

E Padmapriya, a BA Economics student of Queen Mary’s College, has set her sights on clearing the Group IV examination conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

For the last few weeks, following college hours, she travels to a study centre in Vysarpadi for coaching before getting home at Thirunindravur.

“There is a lot of distance I cover but it does not matter as here is an environment created for girls like me to study, clarify doubts and listen to experts who can guide us,” says Padmapriya, who wants to become a thasildar.

Any first-generation undergraduate is welcome to Thadam Training Academy at BB Road, Vysarpadi, an initiative by non-profit Gold Heart Foundation to help women get into government jobs. Thadam — meaning footprint in Tamil — is a platform aimed at helping the most deserving develop with every step they take.

Students are enrolled after a basic test that assesses their understanding of fundamentals in core subjects learnt at school.

Kavya K, a student of CTTE College in Perambur, got to know about the initiative driven by Thadam, through two faculties at college.

Towards encouraging more college girls to appear for Group IV examinations while they are studying, a team from Thadam conduced orientation sessions at Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College and CTTE College recently.

“We are approaching more colleges to spread the word about this facility,” says G Sripriya, founder, Gold Heart Foundation.

She says the Foundation has worked extensively in North Chennai and knows the challenges students face studying in crammed houses.

“The possibility of boys going out and studying are higher than girls doing the same. Our orientation session is focused on informing girls to take up at least a basic Government job and be financially independent. To appear for a few TNPSC examinations, all that is needed is a Class XII certificate,” says Sripriya.

The Foundation has been struggling to get students as a majority of them take up part-time jobs. “If students have the fire and passion we are ready to offer them all the help they need,” says Sripriya.

Open from 10 a.m. to 8.30 p.m., the facility comes complete with a library stocked with a range of books that make just the right reference material for competitive examinations. Besides, computers with an eBook facility and a WiFi are among the other features on tap.

Sripriya says some bureaucrats have agreed to come as resource persons.

For details, contact 9884663123.