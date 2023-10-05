‘A free press is vital for a country that respects the rule of law’

October 05, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

A free press that seeks the truth is vital for any country that respects the rule of law, said Todd W. Eddins, Judge, Supreme Court of Hawaii.

Speaking at a conference on the “Role of Judiciary in Protecting the Rule of Law and Promoting Access to Justice” organised by Surana and Surana International Attorneys in partnership with the O.P. Jindal Global University under the aegis of “India-U.S. Law and Justice Forum”, Justice Eddins said an engaged citizenry could protect the rule of law as authoritarian regimes use the rule of law and weaponised it. “The rule of law cannot be weaponised,” said Justice Eddins.

Stressing the need for a strong judiciary for economic growth and development of a nation, Justice Sabrina S. McKenna of the Supreme Court of Hawaii said citizens should be proud of an independent judiciary. Various judges from India and the U.S. stressed the need for nurturing and protecting the rule of law in democracies.

Law Minister S. Regupathy, said: “The strong rule of law culture and effective access to justice is present in our State. Our State has always been known for its law-abiding citizens and corporates. My team and myself have been working rigorously under the guidance of our Chief Minister to improve and increase the digital and physical infrastructure of the various stakeholders of the justice delivery system, courts, prosecutors, prisons and the police. Various procedures being followed up by the stakeholders are being constantly reviewed and revised. These steps are resulting in greater efficiency, lower costs, faster turnaround time and better compliance. Our State is today top-ranked in India on factors such as law and order, social harmony, inclusive growth, contribution to the nation’s GDP,” said Mr. Regupathy.

“Tamil Nadu has, for many decades, been an icon for social justice and inclusivity. We are working tirelessly to eradicate barriers of inequality and provide equal opportunity for all, irrespective of social, political, economical and gender background. The ultimate aim of our Dravidian model government of Tamil Nādu is to protect people by providing and protecting justice. Here it is worth mentioning that Tamil Nādu is the first State in India to give share to women in joint family and professional property as early as 1989-1990 itself,” he said.

