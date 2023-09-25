A forgotten section of Poonamallee High Road?

September 25, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

On a section of EVR Periyar Salai (also known as Poonamallee High Road) that lies in the liminal zone between Egmore and Purasawalkam, stands a board exhorting passersby to refrain from dropping offscourings in what is ostensibly labelled a litter-free zone.

The litter in question seems exclusive to trash of the kind residents and pedestrians are known to throw or dispose of. In that sense, this stretch of EVR Periyar Salai is probably usually free of litter. How about clumps of dried earth substituting for a patch of road. Can the meaning of litter extended to it?

This section of the road has not been mended following power-cable laying work by Tangedco, though that work ran its course months ago. Further up, for around two and a half months, a sewage manhole has been spewing out its contents, and CMWSSB is yet to attend to this glaring anomaly. The road comes under Highways’ maintenance, and besides mending what it needs to be mended, such as the road and broken pavements, it should also goad other line agencies into attending to their duties promptly.