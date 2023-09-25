HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

A forgotten section of Poonamallee High Road?

September 25, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

On a section of EVR Periyar Salai (also known as Poonamallee High Road) that lies in the liminal zone between Egmore and Purasawalkam, stands a board exhorting passersby to refrain from dropping offscourings in what is ostensibly labelled a litter-free zone.

The litter in question seems exclusive to trash of the kind residents and pedestrians are known to throw or dispose of. In that sense, this stretch of EVR Periyar Salai is probably usually free of litter. How about clumps of dried earth substituting for a patch of road. Can the meaning of litter extended to it?

This section of the road has not been mended following power-cable laying work by Tangedco, though that work ran its course months ago. Further up, for around two and a half months, a sewage manhole has been spewing out its contents, and CMWSSB is yet to attend to this glaring anomaly. The road comes under Highways’ maintenance, and besides mending what it needs to be mended, such as the road and broken pavements, it should also goad other line agencies into attending to their duties promptly.

Related Topics

civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.