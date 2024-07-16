A foot-over-bridge at Alandur to connect two Chennai Metro Rail stations and a commercial complex

Chennai Metro Rail will build a foot-over-bridge at Alandur station to connect a commercial complex, and two corridors of the phase I and phase II networks, to allow commuters to change trains, shop and travel at ease.

Alandur Metro Rail station is set to be a crucial intersection as three corridors of Chennai Metro Rail network will meet here. As such, the station which witnesses nearly 11,000-12,000 passengers everyday, links Green Line (Chennai Central to St Thomas Mount) and Blue Line (Washermanpet to Chennai airport) of the phase I project; in the phase II, the proposed corridor 5 (Madhavaram to Sholinganallur via Porur) will also have a station at Alandur. Both the station for the phase II project and the commercial complex will be constructed in close vicinity to the phase I station.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they are now planning the design of the foot-over-bridge. “We are working on a few designs for this facility; one of it is establish connectivity to all the platforms of both phase I and phase II stations and give a link to the commercial complex in third or fourth floor using the foot-over-bridge. We are considering the option to see if we should link both the platforms and concourse too of the station. We should be able to zero in on the designs shortly. When the construction is complete, people visiting the commercial complex will have quick access to a mass rapid transport through the foot-over-bridge,” an official said.

But it is not clear as yet where the parking will be shifted to at the Alandur station in future. As the phase II station and the commercial complex are coming in the existing parking space, officials said, they are looking for an alternative location for parking.

“Thousands of our commuters rely on this space as they come by two-wheelers from their residence to the station. We are most likely to have a parking lot and we will decide on a location soon,” another official said.

