A food outlet at Avadi Police Commissionerate

Outlet specialises in serving traditional snacks

Visitors waiting at Avadi Police Commissionerate do not have to venture out for a snack or a cuppa. They just have to walk over to Myilai, an outlet on the ground floor of the building.

Recently, Sandeep Rai Rathore, commissioner, Avadi, inaugurated the Myilai outlet that serves a range of beverages, packed snacks and steamed food preparations for the staff at the new commissionerate and visitors.

“Unlike most other police stations in Chennai, the commissionerate at Avadi is located in a sparsely populated area and we are glad the department was keen on having such a facility on the campus,” says N Preetham Chengappa, CEO, Brand Midas Hospitality and Aviation Services, a GSR Group Company.

This is the 10th store of Myilai, a part of the GSR Group of companies, which is inspired by the streets of Mylapore where vendors sell piping hot coffee, savouries and snacks. It also runs a similar outlet at the CMRL head office in Koyambedu.

Among the special features of the outlet is the fact that it serves a range of steamed snacks, including kozhukattai, khara kozhukattai dal, corn, sundal, mini ghee podi idli, sweet potato and peanuts.

“Myilai’s main aim is to bring back the flavours of traditional homemade snacks,” says Preetham. Most of the fresh snacks are prepared at the central kitchen in Ayanavaram.