A few bridges to be ready by Pongal

November 27, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said development of the Villivakkam bridge will be completed by Pongal. It is expected to improve connectivity in several parts of Kolathur.

The bridge on Stephenson Road will be completed in four months. “Girders have already come on the site,” an official said. The bridge across the Cooum on Arunachalam Road, near Ramada Hotel, is over and the finishing touches are under way. “This bridge will be formally open for traffic soon,” an official said.

The skywalk in T. Nagar connecting the Mambalam railway station and T. Nagar bus terminus is also nearing completion. “The lift has to be installed. The skywalk will be completed by January,” another official said.

“In Elephant Gate Bridge, the GCC portion will be completed by January. The railways’ portion of girders will take some more time. We have issued work orders for Ganesapuram Bridge and Usman Road Bridge for which the contractor is finalising the design. Test piling is being undertaken in the two bridges,” an official said.

