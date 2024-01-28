A fast-developing locality needs infrastructure to match its growth

January 28, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST

Maduravoyal and neighbouring Nolambur and Mogappair have undergone a sea change with urbanisation. But residents say some of the long-pending demands are yet to be met.

Like many other areas of Chennai, Maduravoyal was severely affected during the December 2023 floods. Residents say that surplus water from the Porur lake inundated several areas at Maduravoyal and Alapakkam during the northeast monsoon. Besides the missing gaps in the channels, the poorly maintained storm water drain network led to the flooding. The flood took four days to drain.

While work is progressing fast to repair the flood-affected roads, residents of Maduravoyal and Nolambur raise concerns about the durability of such roads laid without milling. The newly laid roads are often cut to provide sewer connections.

The neglected Maduravoyal lake, along the Alapakkam Main Road, is another reason for flooding every year. Restoration of the remaining part of the shrunken waterbody is a major demand of the residents to prevent inundation, and for groundwater recharge.

‘No public libraries’

A.C. Thirumal Adimai, general secretary, Federation of Maduravoyal Residents’ Welfare Association, says an eco-restoration project to rejuvenate the lake and form a walking track remains incomplete. “Maduravoyal does not have enough public libraries or parks, except for those at Metro Nagar and PTC Officers Colony. The authorities must also retrieve an encroached portion of the Dasari Padma Nagar Main Road that would serve as a short link to Valasaravakkam and Alapakkam,” he says.

With Maduravoyal serving as the gateway to Chennai, traffic congestion has been worsening. While work is under way to restart the Chennai Port-Maduravoyal Elevated Corridor, residents want an alternative route to be created temporarily along the Cooum banks.

S. Yuvaraj, honorary president, Rajeev Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, Vanagaram, says several protests were organised to highlight the poor condition of Poonamallee High Road. It takes 40-60 minutes to cross the stretch between Koyambedu and Vanagaram at peak hours. Fatal accidents often occur as there is no separate lane for two-wheelers. A temporary road may be created in the vacant space along the river until the project is completed, he argues.

Causeways need upgrade

The causeways across the Cooum also need to be upgraded as bridges for better connectivity and residents’ safety. Former Maduravoyal MLA G. Beem Rao says the portion of the river along Maduravoyal is in need of attention. Encroachments must be removed and the dumping of sewage through lorries must be curbed. Work must be accelerated to restore the damaged infrastructure and the issue of sewage overflow at Nolambur and Mogappair West must be addressed with additional pumping capacity, he says.

Commuters have to walk one kilometre as there is no bus stop at Mangalam Nagar and Vigneshwar Nagar after the Porur roundabout. They must walk or travel to Kundrathur to reach the next bus stop and encroachments on government land must be cleared to set up a bus stand, Mr. Rao says. He also calls for periodical maintenance of the storm water drains that have become a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Mogappair, which has grown over the past few years and has more settlers, needs police assistance to regulate traffic at important junctions. Bus services to areas like Poonamallee, Thiruvanmiyur, and Egmore must be resumed, residents say.

More bus services needed

S. Swaminathan, secretary, JAMBA United Welfare Association (a federation of residents’ welfare associations of Mogappair), says the improvement to the Mogappair West bus terminus remains incomplete and bus services must be increased. As for the open canal, he says residents of Mogappair West 3 and 5 to 8 blocks face health hazards owing to sewage pollution in the canal, particularly from the Ambattur Industrial Estate. Many houses face the canal that runs through the middle of the road through Mogappair West and the Mogappair Eri scheme and joins the Cooum. Several electrical and electronic items often get damaged from the gas stemming from the open drain. Residents want the government to consider redesigning the canal.

Residents also seek a crematorium closer as the nearest one is at either Ambattur or at Villivakkam or at Thiruverkadu. The menace of cattle and stray dogs persists for years. Mr. Swaminathan suggests that a space be allotted in parks for cattle, which otherwise roam on roads, posing a risk to motorists.

Responding to the residents’ demands, Maduravoyal MLA K. Ganapathy says a ₹120-crore project has started for upgrading two causeways as high-level bridges at Nolambur across the Cooum. Noting that it is a long-pending demand, he points out that the residents have to take a detour to reach other areas on Poonamallee High Road.

“I have also represented for restoration of the Cooum in the constituency. I have requested the National Highways Authority of India to resume the work on the elevated corridor. Funds are awaited to rejuvenate the Maduravoyal lake,” he says.

Several projects implemented: MLA

Several infrastructure projects, including laying of interior roads and storm water drains, have been implemented over the past three years. Nearly ₹9 crore has been spent on school buildings, fair price shops, and bus shelters, he says.

Mr. Ganapathy says a public library measuring 3,000 square feet will soon be opened at a cost of ₹90 lakh at the Government Girls School, Porur, under Namakku Naame Thittam. On the dumping of garbage along the service lane of Chennai Bypass Road between Maduravoyal and Nolambur, he says the problem has been sorted out in a portion of the service lane. However, garbage gets dumped on the stretch near Adayalampattu at night hours.

“I have highlighted the need for taking overhead electric cables underground at least four times in the Assembly. Work is now in progress,” he says.