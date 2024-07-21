A fast-developing locality grapples with critical gaps in infrastructure

Madhavaram, once known for serenity, lush mango groves, and verdant landscapes rich in groundwater, is a burgeoning suburb. It is the most preferred by new settlers. This locality merged with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) a decade ago. But it suffers from gaps in infrastructure that is yet to match the rapid urbanisation. The number of voters doubled, from nearly 2.76 lakh voters in 2011. The locality is witnessing more migration after the Metro Rail project started.

Concern over floods

Residents fear that floods would recur this northeast monsoon. Some flood-prone areas — like Elizabeth Nagar and Lakshmi Nagar — are yet to come under the storm water drain network. Though the network is being built at places like Ponniammanmedu, it has not been linked to waterways or waterbodies.

D. Neelakannan, president, Federation of Madhavaram Residents’ Welfare Associations, says Kalpalayam was one of the flood-affected localities in December last year. It remained under water for days. But it has not been provided with the storm water drain. He calls for better monitoring of the ongoing work and linking of the drain, being built in parts of Madhavaram, to the Thanikachalam drain, which is undergoing improvement. In some localities, only 50% of the project has been completed. The Thanikachalam drain conveys floodwater from many residential areas to the Kodungaiyur drain. It remained in disrepair for years. The improvement started earlier this year.

Dangling cables

He also voices concern over the overhead power cables yet to be taken underground even years after Madhavaram merged with the GCC. The dangling cables pose a threat to residents in times of heavy rain. Residents want the Metro Rail project speeded up because it leads to traffic congestion. They also demand a signal and a pedestrian crossing on Grand Northern Trunk (GNT) Road near Ponniammanmedu to reach Thatankulam Road. Now, they take a detour of nearly 1.5 km to reach the road as the stretch near GNT Road has been closed. A signal will help people go to Thatankulam Road to reach the GCC zonal office and other areas and also prevent accidents. Many parts of Madhavaram are still waiting for a comprehensive water supply and drainage network. Though overhead tanks have been constructed at places like Bank Colony and pipelines have been laid, residents are yet to get water supply.

Work is yet to start

D. Govindaraju, of VGP Santhosham Nagar, says that though the project was announced two years ago, work on laying the sewers is yet to start at Srikrishna Nagar, Chelliah Nagar, Elizabeth Nagar, and Annapoorani Nagar Extension. Many localities are still waiting for drinking water supply, though pipelines have been laid. At places like Devaki Nagar, the water lines, laid by the erstwhile municipality, need improvement. “We mostly use groundwater and packaged water for drinking,” he says.

Madhavaram boasts one of the large urban green areas in north Chennai: the Horticulture Park at Madhavaram Milk Colony. But residents say the park has been left neglected. They also point out that the number of visitors to some of the other neighbourhood parks, including the one at VGP Santhosham Nagar, is dwindling because of unhygienic environment.

Demand for another truck terminal

There is also a growing demand for another truck terminal for a respite from congestion caused by haphazard parking of heavy vehicles along the arterial roads. Besides improving the Madhavaram truck terminal that is poorly maintained, residents want another terminal at Napalayam and an office of the Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) to ensure a free flow of traffic.

V. Kandharaj, of Vinayagapuram, says a modern crematorium, opened five months ago, is yet to be put to use; hence, residents go to Puzhal for cremation. Residents point out that the long-pending demand for a separate burial ground for the minorities is yet to be met.

Acknowledging the gaps in the infrastructure, Madhavaram MLA S. Sudharsanam says, “I’ve raised the issues in the Assembly. I have sought a government arts and science college and a Tech City at the Milk Colony for job opportunities.”

60% completed

Nearly 60% of the project to build the storm water drain to a length of 210 km has been completed, he says. The ₹946.13-crore project is being carried out on 1,051 streets in 18 packages. Complaints about the lack of proper interlinking of the drain will be looked into.

Some of the long pending projects — upgrading the Retteri lake as a drinking water source, flood mitigation on the Red Hills reservoir surplus course, and reconstruction of the Thanikachalam drain — are progressing fast. Classrooms are being built and parks and waterbodies are being improved, all at a cost of ₹3.26 crore, under the Namakku Naame scheme. New parks, playgrounds, and bus terminus have been proposed under the Vadachennai Valarchi Thittam at a cost of ₹16.34 crore. “The project to lay 282 roads this fiscal is in progress. Bids have been floated to improve the Madhavaram truck terminal that can handle nearly 1,000 heavy vehicles,” Mr. Sudharsanam says. Steps are being taken to strengthen the infrastructure and bring more areas under the water supply and sewer networks, he adds.