A fan following as long as the Irish greyhound’s tail

Radhika Kasturi Rangan’s day begins on a positive note: Barks of delight and gratitude. Meet the dog mom with around 150 canine children

Whenever she takes a stroll down any of the streets in Gandhi Nagar, Radhika Kasturi Rangan is assured of a train of admirers — a whopping 150 of them, that is, if you take a street-to-street “census”.

Her presence is acknowledged with swishing of tails and whoops of delight.

Radhika has earned this canine fan-following, having stuck to a routine with the single-mindedness of a ritualist, for 17 whole years. Every day, she beats about the streets of Gandhi Nagar to feed strays. The list of canine beneficiaries is as long as the Irish wolfhound’s tail, and shows signs of growing longer. At last count, it was 150.

Radhika's life is inextricably tied with each of the strays she feeds. Just as Alice enters multiple worlds in the Lewis Carrol classic, she enters these canines’ stories. She tries to shape their stories for the better. She has, from the beginning, which was when she shook paws with a weeny little dog outside her apartment.

“I noticed that the watchman was feeding the dog every day, packing food for her. I thought to myself ‘Why not I feed her?'. When I began feeding her, I discovered that despite her being so young, she had babies. I shifted her little ones from the parking lot to an old building and started feeding them as well. Then I got the puppies adopted and their mother sterilised. Whenever I fed them, two other dogs would follow me. And I started feeding them as well."

There were more "followers" and the rest, as they say, is history.

“Initially, I would offer them packaged pet food, rice and eggs. But street dogs being accustomed to scavenging and eating a variety of food outside, their enthusiasm for this diet waned. That was when I made the acquaintance of a resident in Gandhi Nagar -- the lady had just moved into the neighbourhood. While walking her dog, she watched me feed my street dogs. She offered to help me: Kausalya and I are now good friends. Since I am a vegetarian, she cooks the meat, I store it in a separate fridge on my balcony, and feed it to my dogs the next day.”

The resistance

“Earlier, people would pick fights with me saying I should not feed strays, near their home. So, I wake up early by 4 a.m., get the food ready, and head into the neighbourhood thirty minutes later. I go around in my scooter and place food at designated spots. I do not carry my phone and there is hardly anyone around me. It is a beautiful sight to see my dogs come running to me, wagging their tails. I feed them and talk to them. Some of my dogs need to be cuddled and played with first before they eat. They patiently wait for their turn and eat peacefully. I return home by 5.30 a.m. and try not to disturb anyone throughout the process.”

The 52-year-old has also gotten almost all the dogs in Gandhi Nagar sterilised and vaccinated. She plans to have four sterilisations every month at a private clinic.

“Every Monday I have a slot with my vet. So, Sundays are my 'dog-catching' days, as I have to have them operated upon, on Monday," she laughs.

She explains that with sterilisation, many people who would not otherwise be comfortable around strays, tolerate their presence.

Prone to accidents

A part of how Radhika cares for the stray dogs in the neighbourhood is about attending to their injuries, sustained in road accidents.

“With Gandhi Nagar and its surrounding areas having many schools, the surge of traffic in the morning is unimaginable. People just do not want to wait, and dogs sometimes pay for this bustle. Two months ago, a dog was almost run over; even now, she limps from the injury on one leg.”

She recalls an incident in 2017 involving a blind dog that gave birth on the footpath, opposite the Cancer Hospital. She and her friend relocated the litter to a safer place. Still, unfortunately, the pups died in an accident. She adds, “These mama dogs cannot find a safe place to give birth to, in the city. When people are this intolerant and dogs do not have a safe place to litter, I am not sure if their pups can survive. I do not know if I am doing the right thing or wrong but I feel that if I do not do this, they might die a painful death.”

Radhika keeps track of all her dogs and even gets them treated if they fall sick. She put a fluorescent collar around her dog’s neck to prevent accidents. She also manages to find time to help out at her friend’s clinic.

“Every month I allocate some money for my dogs. Surgeries, medication, food, and everything else that may be needed. If any of my area dogs get sick, I make sure they are taken to the hospital; even if they require an expensive surgery, I get it done. Only when there are dogs that need constant care (post-surgery) or treatment, do I bring them home. I already have a paralysed kitten and an old rescued Labrador at home. So, I am not able to foster new rescues on a regular, sustained basis.”

The ‘dog mom’ notes that she has succeeded in dragging her family into her mission. The family has always been supportive of her work -- sustaining it in physical, psychological and financial terms.

“Whenever my husband goes for a walk, he looks out for all my dogs. If anyone is missing or has a skin issue, he informs me. My sons too. They drive me around and help me rescue dogs. Initially, they were a bit indifferent. Now, they have come to understand that my dogs are an important part of my life and without them I’m nothing. “

The whole experience serves as therapy for Radhika.

She says, “Of course, there are ups and downs to it. Although it is sometimes emotionally exhausting, the most heartbreaking cases wind up being some of the most gratifying."