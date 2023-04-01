A family’s tribute to an artist

April 01, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST

Accomplished artist C L Boopathy passed away on March 20, aged 82. The family is keen on showcasing his craft to the world as a fitting tribute to him.

Boopathy, who retired as an illustrator from advertisement agency Ogilvy & Mather, had a penchant for collage work. In fact, he had inked in plans to display a body of collage works at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts, well known as The Met, in New York, in June.

“Dad has been to the United Stated three to four times and he was greatly impressed with the works at The Met. He had postponed displaying his works due to the pandemic and was working towards showcasing his artworks in June,” says B Sathish Kumar, Boopathy’s son who lives in the US.

“It is prestigious to showcase your works at The Met. Besides, he was not keen on selling his artworks, only keen on showcasing them to a larger viewership,” says Sathish, adding that his father’s collage works come with a stamp all his own.

Bits and pieces of The Hindu newspapers over the years have gone into his collage works.

These collage works include colour rendition of an old steam engine depending only on pieces of The Hindu. He accumulated the colour ads from newspapers for many years and recreated the black and white image in 2003.

Another classic work has to do with the black and white picture of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru being sworn-in as Prime Minister, which appeared in The Hindu. Again, Boopathy pulled off this impressive recreation exercise with cuttings of The Hindu.

Another striking painting is that of a tram chugging from Choolai Post Office to Purasaiwakkam Roxy, done in 2020 based on his childhood memories. “His memory was so good that he even remembered the old advertisements on the tram,” says Prasanna Lakshmi, Boopathy’s daughter.

“Dad has a huge collection of newspaper clippings of The Hindu that he would not part with,” says Sathish.

His children remember assisting him with some of his works.

His profile, as shared by daughter Prasanna Lakshmi, notes Boopathy won the Ogilvy Eagles award in 1989. He helped Industrial Economist, an industrial magazine, in designing its layout for many decades.