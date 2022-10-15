A fallen junction box here and severed cables there

As Greater Chennai Corporation’s integrated stormwater drain work races against a deadline on Bazullah Road and Tirumalai Road, telephone workers are kept on their toes 

Prince Frederick
October 15, 2022 22:33 IST

Only last week, a BSNL junction box (near Lakshmi Vilas apartment complex) on Bazuallah Road was standing ramrod-straight, and on October 14, it lay slumped against a compound wall like a soldier felled by enemy fire.

The “attacker” is around the scene. Around a short stretch of Bazullah Road (from its junction with Arulammal street to its junction with Tirumalai Road) and another short stretch of Tirumalai Road (the side where Benz Park is located), Greater Chennai Corporation’s integrated stormwater drain work is making a dash for the deadline. And this BSNL junction box seemed to have been found underfoot.

The section comes under the purview of BSNL’s Vani Mahal Exchange, and the team with an ear down to the ground note that though the junction box had had a fall, the connections proceeding out of it have not fallen silent. The cables are intact and conversations happen on the landlines being served by this junction box.

However, a “mishap” on Tirumalai Road, also reported on October 14, seems capable of causing various degrees of service outage for around 100 landline connections.

In this case, the cables had got severed, says a source familiar with the development. Over the last three months — with stormwater drain work under way on this section — there have been cases of cables “disappearing” without a trace.

“In the morning, a trench would be created, and at night, concrete would be pourded on the ground within the trench, and servered BSNL cables would be cemented over.” On the sidelines of this conversation, breaking news — quite literally — beeps in. Telephone cables got severed on a section of GN Chetty Road on account of stormwater drain.

BSNL’s Vani Mahal Exchange serves around 2,500 landline connections, and its Tirumalai Exchange around 1,200 connections.

