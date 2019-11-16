A fair for property buyers in Chennai

LIC Housing Finance Limited has opened doors to its property fair that is being held in Chennai at Rajah Muthiah Hall, Egmore. Called ‘Ungal Illam’, this year’s fair has the participation of over 40 builders and developers who have on display over 100 projects ranging from low budget to luxury categories.

During the fair, customers will be given guidance regarding technical aspects and loan eligibility. Those opting for loans from LIC Housing Finance can avail the benefit of a full refund of the processing fee, provided the loan is applied for before November 30 and disbursement is availed of before December 2019.

Siddhartha Mohanty, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, LIC Housing Finance Limited, said that this is the right time for consumers to purchase a home for themselves. “The company’s home loan interest rate starts at 8.35% onwards with a maximum tenure of 30 years. Additionally, eligible borrowers under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) can get a subsidy of up to ₹2.67 lakh on their home loans,” Mr. Mohanty said.

The southern region of LIC Housing Finance Limited, which comprises Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala, has around 19% of the loan book of the company. For the year ended March 31, 2019, this region disbursed around ₹7,342 crore. According to Mr. Mohanty, the average age of home buyers is also coming down. “The average age now is 25-35,” he said. The property fair will end on November 17.