A Facebook post helps a man reunite with his family

A man who was picked up by the police was reunited with his family in Odisha after he was identified through Facebook. A policeman at the Madipakkam police station posted on his Facebook seeking information about a man who was unable to furnish any detail about himself, but for his name.

Initially, the police suspected him to be a bike thief and during interrogation he gave his name as Devendra Dyan. The police then ran a search on social networking sites like Facebook where they found his profile. They then put out a post requesting information about him. Soon, a man by name Chandrashekar confirmed his identity and gave the police Devendra’s Odisha address and telephone number. His parents were contacted, a police source said. It came to light that Devendra, an ITI-qualified personnel, went to Kerala in search of a job, where he was reportedly cheated by an agent.

He made away with his money and certificates. Unable to overcome this shock, Devendra had become mentally disturbed, the police said. They are unsure of how Devendra reached Chennai.

When Chandrashekar, along with Devendra’s uncle from Andhra Pradesh came to the police station on Wednesday, he was handed over to his uncle after completing the formalities, police said.