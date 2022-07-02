A double whammy for residents of Nolambur

Vacant land with dense growth of prosopis juliflora attracts anti-socials and garbage. Waste pile-ups are set to fire often, causing pollution

Vacant land with dense growth of prosopis juliflora attracts anti-socials and garbage. Waste pile-ups are set to fire often, causing pollution

For the past two years, residents of a section of Nolambur have been running from pillar to post trying to move officialdom to resolve a stubborn problem in their neck of the woods. It has to do with a vacant plot that is overrun with an invasive plant species and also “attracts” garbage, including bio-medical waste.

The 14-acre vacant land, situated near the Chennai Bypass Road, has been taken over by Prosopis Juliflora (Seemai Karuvelam) and this greenery, dense but obviously unwanted, is reportedly an ally to anti-socials.

The managing committee of VGN Minerva Owners’ Welfare Association (VGN MOWA) have written several letters to several officials, requesting them to have these plants removed. Residents note that their requests are met with indifference.

Muralidharan G, president of the Association, says, “We have been going to the government offices for the past two years requesting that the invasive plant be cleared. This has become a safe haven for anti-social elements and every day some people go inside this ‘forest’.”

In June last year, a 37-year-old woman was found dead inside the bushes and this has resulted in intense fear among the residents. Aarthi S, secretary of the Association, says, “Following that murder, residents feel unsafe. I have seen a few youngsters going inside the bushes. It has become a hub for anti-social activity.”

After the murder, residents say, they had approached senior police officials. A senior police official said that after last year’s incident they had stepped up the patrolling and there have been no complaints from the residents. “If they complain, then we will surely act on it,” the official said.

Muralidharan notes there are 572 units in VGN Minerva and if the whole area is taken into consideration, over 6000 flats, and they are directly affected by the presence of this unwanted greenery. The area also has a couple of high-rise buildings and a hospital adjacent to the service lane.

Muralidharan underlined what is known of prosopis juliflora — that it depletes the groundwater — and that this fact alone should provide sufficient ecological ground for the dense growth to be removed.

Trash troubles

The locals notes that “some private tankers” unload garbage and medical waste. The garbage is sometimes set to fire, causing pollution in the area. They alleged that these tankers come at night and dump the garbage.

Aarthi says, “Senior citizens are staying in this area; we do not feel like opening the balcony window as smoke affects the air quality in the area. Due to piles of garbage, there is mosquito menace and we cannot keep our balcony windows open in the night.”

Another resident Vinod Reddy, whose apartment is directly facing the road, has been uploading videos and photos of the illegal dumping of garbage and medical waste on Association’s WhatsApp group.

The last video of the dumping of garbage that he uploaded was on July 20 night. Reddy says, “A few days ago, somebody had set fire to the waste. Later, I asked our security guard to douse it.”

He further says, “The Karuvelam trees were last time cleared in 2014-15 when then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was passing through this area. Every month Urbaser Sumeet comes and pushes this garbage waste inside the vacant land. But they are not clearing the invasive species.”

The responsibility

A senior City Corporation official said that though the land is identified with Nolambur, it actually lies in the adjacent Adayalampattu panchayat. It may be recalled that recently Adayalampattu residents made known their demand that Adayalampattu be merged with Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

Weighing in on the issue, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, GCC Commissioner, says: “The private tankers that are dumping garbage are coming from Adayalampattu panchayat. We have ordered severe action to be taken against those who dump waste on the land. We have also caught a few people in this regard and penalised them.”

“Corporation officials have been ordered to help the Panchayat in collecting the garbage. We have also made arrangements to take garbage collected from the panchayat to the Kodungaiyur dump yard.

The City Corporation is ready to help the panchayat in all possible ways.”

Residents note that according to the information available to them the vacant land is a private land, but cannot be developed due to certain pending issues. They maintain that till the time it can be developed, it is the responsibility of the government agencies concerned to ensure it is kept clean and free of dense overgrowths.