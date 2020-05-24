A dog on patrol duty?

T. John Rathinaswamy, a traffic police constable at D-5 Marina Beach police station, feeding the stray which accompanies him regularly while he patrols Kamaraj Salai. Photos: R. Ragu

Chennai

24 May 2020 11:42 IST

A stray dog wins the hearts of traffic police personnel at the D-5 Marina Beach police station

Before beginning his patrolling duty on Kamaraj Salai, T. John Rathinaswamy, a traffic police constable attached to the D-5 Marina Beach police station, waits in anticipation, a pack of biscuits in hand.

A male stray dog would sniff its way to Rathinaswamy, and the traffic policeman would feed a few biscuits to the canine, and keep the rest in one of the panniers hanging in his Segways motorcycle.

When he rides the battery-driven two-wheeler and patrols the stretch between Gandhi Statue and Napier Bridge, the dog would be a faithful companion running alongside the moving machine.

After the two-hour patrolling, Rathinaswamy feeds the dog the rest of the biscuits and also provides it with more snacks and they take a break.

It is said that this is Rathinaswamy's routine for the past five months when he was shifted from the crime wing of Tirumangalam police station to the traffic wing at the Marina Beach police station.

Since then he has been patrolling Kamaraj Salai especially its service lanes, shielding it from illegal parking and encroachments, and he has found allies in the dog and the battery-run two-wheeler.

“One of the peculiar things I have noticed is that he (the dog) prefers to be only with white-clad traffic police constables at the station and on Kamaraj Salai. Nevertheless, the dog is very friendly to all,” says constable Rathinaswamy, a native of Tenkasi.

Along with Rathinaswamy, who is in Chennai only for the one year though he has 10-years of service behind him, a small team of traffic police personnel, who regulate traffic at the traffic signal near the Napier Bridge opposite the station, also feed the stray dog regularly.

The dog has become a daily visitor to the station especially during the lockdown period as it is unable to find food elsewhere.

As a result, the traffic police personnel at the station give the dog morsels of food. Rathinaswamy does the regular feeding, morning and evening, mainly during his patrol work.

Traffic police personnel at the station also say that the stray dog, which does not have a name despite being around the station since he was a puppy, has been helpful especially when traffic violators argue with the constables as the dog barks at them.

“I have not had a dog either in my native town (Tenkasi) or here (Chennai). But, my experience with this dog at the station has encouraged me to have a dog like him in the future,” says Rathinaswamy.