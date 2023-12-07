A doctor shares his experience during cyclone Michaung

December 07, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

As cyclone Michaung brought in intense downpour, leading to heavy inundation, P. Senthilnathan, surgical gastroenterologist and director, GEM Hospital, recounted his experience in reaching the hospital on Monday to perform an emergency surgery on a boy post-kidney transplant.

Penning down his experience, he said many in his team of doctors were stuck in their homes, unable to step out. He left his home at MRC Nagar in his electric car, but was able to go only till Thiruvanmiyur. On realising that he could not proceed further in the car due to waterlogging, Dr. Senthilnathan started to walk in knee-deep water, and was later picked up by hospital staff on a two-wheeler near SRP Tools signal. They then proceeded to the hospital in Perungudi. His team was ready with the patient, and the surgery was performed. He thanked his entire team of doctors, nurses and operation theatre technician, who braved the heavy rain to be at the hospital.

