‘Nothing was done to assess the quality of the buildings’

The collapse of one of the apartment buildings at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements at Tiruvottiyur was a disaster in the making for long, a look at the residents’ grievances and the quality of the buildings revealed.

Besides occasional repairs, mainly re-plastering the walls and the ceilings, nothing was done by TNUHDB (previously the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board) to assess the quality of the buildings, despite several complaints, said K. Mahalakshmi, a resident of one of the buildings.

“All officials are here now after the collapse. I want them to come in and look at the quality of our buildings. While we cook and eat, the plaster on the ceilings flakes and falls on our food...,” she said.

Banu Raghavan, another resident, said that while the cracks started developing two days ago in the collapsed building, no one immediately panicked as they were used to the deterioration.

“Almost all our buildings have cracks of varying degrees. Once in a while, TNUHDB fixed them with cement. Nothing else happened,” she said.

R. Dheenan, who lived on the ground floor of the building adjacent to the collapsed building, showed a huge cavity on the ground in the covered space between the two wings of his buildings. “If I insert a one-metre pipe, it vanishes. It is very risky as the foundation does not seem to be strong. What is the point of plastering the ceilings without doing anything to address this problem,” he asked.

R. Prakash, who lived on the C-Block, said that a few years ago, a huge cavity appeared right below his building. “Children used to go inside and play. After a lot of complaints, they filled it with sand. We do not know if any proper assessment was done,” he said.

Many residents, especially the older people, said they were afraid of getting back to the buildings.

TNUHDB Minister T.M. Anbarasan told the media that the government had planned to demolish and reconstruct 23,000 old and dilapidated tenements across the State, with an allocation of ₹2,500 crore to begin work on 7,500 tenements this fiscal. The tenements at Tiruvottiyur were not included in the project as they were only 26 years old. A senior official of TNUHDB clarified that only buildings of over 30 years were considered for reconstruction. But funds were allocated for repairs to the Tiruvottiyur tenements.