A designer from the cradle

Even as a child, this Palavakkam resident had tried her hand at designing clothes. Getting herself qualified, she runs a boutique that specialises in creative costuming

September 10, 2022 17:39 IST

Srividhya 

Srividhya was an embroynic designer experimenting with textile designing at a young age. She would not take the foot off the pedal, but continue in the path, which had shifted into a formal route: She would add various degrees in fashion and jewellery design to her name, and soon after, a design studio — Tulip D’Sign — as well.

Ninetten years old, this studio on Old Mahabalipuram Road specialises in personalised outfits, costumes and jewellery. Srividhya believes the trademark of a good designer is their ability to understand their clients beyond the specifics of their orders. “I personally interact with each of my clients to thoroughly understand their personality, needs, and likes before I design a piece for them,” she adds. Srividhya’s team comprises several skilled staff that she has retained for over 10 years, which she says is no easy feat in the trade that thrives on floating labor. “My team has stuck around for so long because we share similar values and put customer satisfaction at the forefront,” adds Shrividya. The boutique currently offers designing services for bridal orders and costuming for television shows, films, plays, and school events. For details, call 9840055589

