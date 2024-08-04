A day in the life of a street-side tailor

Yamuna Vinayagamoorthy, a street-side tailor, sits under a big umbrella on Siva Elango Salai in Periyar Nagar West, her trusty second-hand sewing machine humming from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ms. Yamuna, who is surrounded by bags of clothes, says: “After finishing household chores, I come to the stall right away in the morning. My husband, also a tailor, packs my lunch and joins me in the afternoon.” As she details her routine, some customers arrive with clothes that are in need of quick alterations.

”When I first started off, I used a bigger machine, which had already been repaired several times. Since I cannot afford a machine of that type, I bought this small second-hand machine. Though, it cannot stitch thicker fabric or jeans. Buying a big, brand new sewing machine is my dream,” she says.

Busy stitching new buttons, Ms. Yamuna says she has loyal customers from all over Chennai, and abroad too, who even come to her for small alterations. “I have never moved from Chennai, but I have my regular customers who have settled in other parts of the world. When they visit the city, they always visit me to make alterations to their clothes. But sometimes after I finish the work, a few don’t pay or come to take them back for weeks. Now, you know why I’m surrounded by all these bags,” she adds.

Being a humid evening, the umbrella favours Ms. Yamuna’s endless stitching, but it wouldn’t hold up against the monsoon. “I don’t usually get many customers during the rainy season, but that doesn’t stop me from stitching at home. Also, a roadside shop run by a woman comes with its fair share of challenges. But, somehow, when my feet touch my sewing machine’s pedal, it makes me forget all my worries,” she says.

She mentions how from being in poverty to having three meals a day and educating her daughter, her family had come a long way. “Someday, when I can afford the rent, I will open a tailor shop,” Ms. Yamuna says as she grabs another pile of clothes to alter.