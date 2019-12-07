A dangerous spot on Poonamallee High Road

Incomplete concrete pillars, especially those near the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) headquarters in Koyambedu, is posing a risk to motorists.

For instance, one of the pillars is located at the centre of the carriageway blocking traffic movement. As the carriageway is uneven and battered at points, vehicular flow is drastically hit. Even police agree that accidents have become frequent as motorists are unable to see potholes around the pillar.

A few weeks ago, as a temporary arrangement, during rush hour, traffic police started allowing motorists from Maduravoyal to use the carriageway on both sides of the pillar near the CMRL headquarters.

In another measure, in May, traffic police blocked motorists from Koyambedu from taking a ‘right’ turn at the pillar to reach the low-level bridge in Rail Nagar and Padikuppam in Mogappiar as the right turn further results in traffic chaos there. Despite such efforts by the police, the spot around the pillar remains accident prone.

“We have requested civic officials to fill up the potholes around the pillar to prevent accidents before widening work is taken up,” police said.

Every day, on an average, more than 5,000 vehicles including tipper lorries, school vans and two-wheelers use the stretch especially at the low level bridge, which connects key neighbourhoods including Ambattur Industrial Estate, Mogappair, Padi, Mannurpet with the Poonamallee High (PH) Road. Motorists from other areas including Ayapakkam, Kolathur, Retteri and Korattur also use the bridge and the crossing to reach Koyambedu wholesale market and also to the CMBT bus terminus.

The incomplete concrete pillar on the PH Road — built as part of Maduravoyal – Port Expressway many years ago — blocks clear view of the stretch. The potholes around the pillar add to the dangers at the stretch.

In addition, despite no ‘right’ turn, motorists and pedestrians especially at night, take a right turn at the concrete pillar, taking motorists from Maduravoyal by surprise and resulting in accidents. The traffic spot does not have any safety features like reflectors, warning sign boards and street lights. The police booth located opposite the concrete pillar towards Maduravoyal remains a silent spectator for the traffic chaos and accidents happening.

“Steps will be taken to provide safety features including better street lights and reflectors. Barricades will also be erected to prevent motorists from taking right turn at the traffic spot,” said a State Highways official.