A cure from the rooftop 

RA Puram resident promotes a wide variety of medicinal plants

RA Puram resident promotes a wide variety of medicinal plants

When the Swaminathans’ vegetable garden failed years ago, everyone was inclined to give on it. They concluded they did not have green thumbs.

There was one exception. Instead of grumbling, Gayithri Swaminathan switched to growing medicinal plants.

From basics like karpuravalli and betel leaves to exotic varieties sourced from Samanarmalai and Marudamali, Gayithri’s 1000 sq ft terrace at her home in RA Puram is now an oasis of greenery.

While some in the neighbourhood know her as the one who is from the house with the maadu (cow); for many others, Gayithri is a ‘herbal pharmacist’. The over 120 varieties of plants on her rooftop are believed to provide a natural cure for many ailments.

“You have stomach ailments, you want to look good or you want to go green, there is a herb for every need,” says Gayithri, explaining how she maintains her pesticide-free and organic garden.

Like many households that depend on the basics, Gayithri used to try out natural herbs to cure cold and other common ailments of her children. Her late father-in-law’s chronic ailment came as an eyeopener. “He was being treated for problems in the heart and kidney and was prescribed 13 medicines, which bought about a lot of side effects,” says Gayithri on how she started researching and experimenting about natural medicine.

Gayithri got so involved in the work that she could not help expanding the scope of her paper. Her car shed has been converted into a cow shed where the urine and dung is used to make organic fertilisers.

Recently, Gayithri was awarded the Best Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 from the International Business Network for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in recognition of her efforts and achievement in terrace gardening.

Gayithri, who heads Vriksha Industries, feels COVID has brought a lot of focus on herbal remedies and many homes are keen on devoting a small space to growing medicinal plants.

“Setting up a herbal garden is not very expensive. My plants are priced between ₹50 and ₹120 and I offer all help to nurture them,” says Gayithri, who also conducts free virtual classes on the art of gardening. She also goes to schools and helps set up herbal gardens.