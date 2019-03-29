A crossing at Nandanam rendered useless?

Crossing the junction opposite Tamil Nadu Housing Board at Nandanam in Anna Salai is just what the doctored ordered, on a busy road. But, the picture is far from perfect, say pedestrians. The barricade on the median allows for only a narrow space for pedestrians to use.

Pedestrians can be seen waiting on a small concrete slab to cross the road. At the waiting area in the gap in the median, only three to four pedestrians can stand at the same time. Others stand in the carriageway, and therefore face the risk of being hit by motorists coming from Saidapet and Teynampet.

Pedestrians have made a request to the State Highways Department, which maintains the stretch, to widen the crossing area by removing the iron gates.

“Motorists coming from Saidapet and Teynampet often drive at a breakneck speed and come quite close to the slab where pedestrians wait to cross the roads, and then swerve left,” said V. Giridhar, a resident of T. Nagar.

During rush hour, a large number of pedestrians cross the stretch at the zebra crossing.

The nearest pedestrian crossings signals are located at the intersection of CIT Nagar First Main Road and Anna Salai and at the intersection of Anna Salai and Venkatanarayana Road in Nandanam, both of which make for quite a walk.

The pedestrians have also made a request to the Greater Chennai Traffic Police to take strict action against motorists who park their vehicles at the zebra crossing area.