 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A cracker of an initiative by gated communities in Thalambur

More than 680 kilos of cracker waste was collected and sent to a licensed vendor for recycling

Published - November 09, 2024 06:20 pm IST

A handful of gated communities in Thalambur came together to celebrate Deepavali in a sustainable way through an initiative called ‘Diwali Detox Challenge’. A total of 683 kilos of recyclable cracker waste was collected and sent to Spreco Recycling, which runs a licensed recycling facility.

For the last two years, this initiative was organised by SIMPLE (Sustainability Improvement through Multiple Projects for a Lovelier Environment) from Casagrand Elan. This time, for the Deepavali special drive, more neighbouring communities joined in. The additions include Arihant Heirloom, AWHO Dinesh Vihar, Casagrand Pavilion, Casagrand SmartTown and Jains Spring Meadows. They took part in the initiative with infectious enthusiasm.

Take a leaf out of these gated communities’ festival diary

Communication was sent out to the residents of these communities that they segregate the cylinders of aerial shots, metal remains of burnt sparklers (kambi mathappu), cracker packaging boxes and other packaging materials and drop them in marked spots or hand the bundle over to housekeeping staff. These recyclable items were kept separately, sheltered from rain before it was picked up by Spreco Recycling after the festival. This effort has reduced a good amount of waste from going to dumpyards.

Through this initiative, the changemakers in these communities hope to create awareness among residents on segregating their regular household waste, and the need for responsible recycling. SIMPLE envisions that this effort to reduce the huge volumes of recyclable cracker waste going to dumpyards should become a norm for all citizens.

(Bhuvana Raj is co-founder SIMPLE, a non-profit initiative)

Published - November 09, 2024 06:20 pm IST

Related Topics

Chennai Downtown / festivals / waste management

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.