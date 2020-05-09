A COVID-19 social exercise that seems to have got it right on three counts

The game Survive COVID (http://covid.xrlabs.cloud/ ) seems to have got it right on three counts — experientiality, interactivity and sharability.

The biggest of challenges faced by social scientists now is to draw the imagination of the young mind — the millenial mind, if you like — and have it focussed on the weighty socio-economic problems of our times.

Interactivity

“The game has been built in such a fluid manner that it can incorporate updates as we go along. Already the game has been tweaked based on feedback from users, such as the prices of certain essential commodities having been presented on the lower side, and we expect more feedback to ensure the game is kept more up-to-date,” says Srivatsan Jayashankar, founder and CEO, XR Labs

The simulation game, which takes the user through the decision-making processes of a domestic worker, has been jointly developed by the voluntary organisation Yein Udaan and experiential knowledge solutions provider XR Labs

An experience

For both Yein Udaan and XR Labs, the game had to be experiential to the point that it would evoke a powerful emotion of empathy in the player, impelling them to positive actions. “Most of those known to me are aware of the difficulties that underprivileged people are going through in the current situation, but they don’t understand it the way they should," says Srivatsan. He points out that the game is set in the mould of experiential knowledge transfer, which can transfer knowledge into emotion, and ultimately empathy. This progression from knowledge to empathy happens because the player gets to process the other person's world by being experiencing that other person’s emotions in a make-believe situation.

Social media traction

The simplicity of the platform and content seems to have helped, say Srivatsan and Vedika. Vedika reveals that since its launch in the first week of May, it was just being shared on a few social media handles, and the speed with which it got shared, surprised her. “In the first five days, over 50,000 people played the game, and the number is not restricted to India,” says Srivatsan. Both Srivatsan and Vedika puts down its high shareability quoteint to the fact that it is an outright simple offering, with well-sequenced questions. “We we did not want to make it complicated,” says Vedika, referring to how by telescoping the travails of a domestic help into a screen in easy-to-follow steps, they got a simple story out, and at the same time pictured for the gamer the collective experience of all marginalised workers.