Two held for cow slaughter in Uthukottai

A couple has been arrested by the Tiruvallur police on charges of slaughtering a pregnant cow near Uthukottai on Saturday.

According to the police, Sai Vignesh, of the Almighty Animal Care Trust, received information about the illegal slaughter of cattle in Uthukottai and passed on the information to P. Aravindhan, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur.

A special team was formed to nab the offenders. However, the couple hid the cow and later slaughtered it. A police team seized the meat and nabbed Raghu and his wife Sarala. They were booked under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

They were later released on bail.

Mr. Sai Vignesh said they rescued over 12 cows from being slaughtered with the police’s help in different parts of Tiruvallur.