A composting philosophy of a Chennai resident

Just walk the talk in your turf and you will never be alone in your mission

Just walk the talk in your turf and you will never be alone in your mission

Many households would be populated by an uncomfortable mix of people. Sticklers for best waste management practices, would share the dining table with laggards. The family would be polarised over the contents of the trash bag. The sticklers would likely tear out their hair in frustration.

Imagine a scenario where a green champion lives on a lane populated by the extended family and friends. Would the frustration get multiplied?

In normal circumstances, probably yes. But here is a rare situation, where the green champion took a balanced view of the situation, and the results seem to be showing.

Anandhi Sabesan lives on Lilliput Lane in Kilpauk, and she is among the sticklers. There are eight houses on the lane, including hers. Her neighbours are either family or friends.

Anandi composts the wet and green waste down to the last shred; and keeps the dry waste aside for a recycler to take it away every Saturday.

She wants to see Lilliput Lane (a cul-de-sac and a private lane) turn into a 100 percent composting zone. She is idealistic enough to aspire for that state, but also sufficiently realistic to know that task not of Lilliputan, but Brobdingnagian proportions.

She went in for the low-hanging fruit. Anandhi first got her mother, 91-year-old Suganthi Natarajan to practise composting. The mother lives in a house right behind Anandhi’s, and the daughter ensured that her mother would get the helpers to segregate waste properly and have the biodegradable waste composted.

A sister and cousin who have their homes on the lane were two other successful targets.

So, along with hers, four households are following best waste management practices.

“The other families on the lane watch what is being done, and it should eventually have the desired effect. There is a WhatsApp group and there I post if anyone would want to drop their dry waste with the recycler when they arrive on Saturday,” says Anandhi.

She admits that a zero-waste, 100 p.c. composting zone is the ideal she has envisioned for Lilliput Lane. She has realised that she has to be hugely invested in the idea, but not obsessed with it.

She has therefore decided to go easy on the “Lilliput Lane campaign”, and give the ideal a larger surface area.

A member of Inner Wheel Club, Anandhi focussed on conducting free sessions on composting for Club members in 2021, during lockdowns, which had made humanity online-savvy and more receptive to fresh ideas.

“I run a tailoring unit, one I started around 12 years ago after my children got married. During the pandemic, work had whittled down and I had a lot of time on my hands. I attended a programme with Namma Ooru Foundation where I learnt how to do presentations about waste management. I wanted to share what I had learnt about composting with fellow members of Inner Wheels Clubs in Chennai and surrounding districts. This geography is covered by 67 clubs and being online, I could connect with members from these units.”

Anandhi notes that seeing her interest in composting she was made coordinator for Project Vilvam for the year June 2021 to July 2022.

“Project Vilvam was started by Kamala Selvam, past district chairman, Inner Wheel District 323,” says Anandhi.

“With the help of Vilvam team of 16 members, nearly 40 households have started waste segregation and composting in the year June 2021 - July 2022. The composting methods followed in these households vary in the details, but that does not matter. The basic principle is the same, and the goal is to close the loop and not let waste leave one’s home, except to be recycled. And this forty are inspiring others in their areas to start composting.”

Anandhi sees immense value in promoting composting among children of public schools.

“Each of the Inner Wheel Club is attached to a public school. There is a lot of awareness about waste management now and the message would resonate with the younger generation.”