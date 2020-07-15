A competition for green thumbs

Do you have a green thumb and some space for a garden on your balcony or terrace? Then this one is for you.
The Chennai Resilience Centre’s ‘Urban Horticulture Initiative’ has called for ideas on how to inspire residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) to take up rooftop vegetable gardens in their localities in the next 12 months.
“We are looking at 10% of the 3000-odd RWAs in the city to be covered in a year. Our plan is to cover six lakh households by 2030, so this is the first step. Currently, we have the active support of 3 RWAs,” said R. Krishna Mohan, chief resilience officer, Chennai.
If you are interested in participating in the initiative for the PatchaiMadi (Green Roof) Chennai Project, send an email to patchaimadi@resilientchennai.com (Subject line: ‘Green Roof project’). You will receive a detailed brief from Mr. Krishna Mohan on what exactly to do, following which you can send your ideas by email to patchaimadi@resilientchennai.com. The last date for registering for participation is July 17, and for idea submissions, July 27. The ideas will be judged by Ashok Sarath, founder and creative director, Plan B, and Jayshree Vencatesan, managing trustee, Care Earth Trust. The top ten entries will win terrace garden starter kits, he said.
