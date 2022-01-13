A community works on a stray idea

13 January 2022 23:38 IST

For its residents, L&T Eden Park in Siruseri has defined the most responsible way in which community dogs can be cared for

Feeding of animals is bound to divide feeders and non-feeders — particularly so in residential areas. At L&T Eden Park, a gated community in Siruseri with over 600 families, the residents’ association along with resident volunteers have taken a middle path, spelt out in their pet/stray policy.

Last year, around September, when some residents started feeding strays inside the community, a few volunteers, who identify themselves as “responsible stray caregivers”, sought to address common concerns raised by residents, which include safety of children, hygiene, challenges to housekeeping staff and responsible feeding practices.

A list of Animal Welfare Committee (AWC) guidelines was framed by a team of AWC resident volunteers for pets/ strays based on the rules laid down by Animal Welfare Board of India, with the Eden Park Residents Welfare Association members approving them at the general body meeting.

“Once we gained the support of the Association, our next goal was to ensure the strays were vaccinated and sterilised under the Animal Birth Control programme, which was made possible as many residents came forward to contribute financially towards the exercise,” says Kamini Devi Udayashankar, a Responsible Stray Caregiver volunteer. With the approval of the Siruseri panchayat, four designated feeding spots were identified that included three outside the community and one belonging to the community.

Volunteers conducted an awareness camp to bust myths about feeding strays and the need to adhere to feeding at designated spots.

A panchayat-designated feeding spot outside L&T Eden Park

“Not everything can go out as a message, so we called residents for a meeting and told them that dogs will not be an issue as long as designated feeding spots are adhered to,” says Deepa Som, another volunteer.

From one-on-one interactions to mailers on the ADDA app, the awareness sessions are happening with the help of volunteers who spread the word about the do’s and don’ts of it. “We have a WhatsApp broadcast group created to nudge people to abide by the rules. Other suggestionsto improve this initiative are also discussed. These membersare also encouraged to alert the Responsible Stray Caregiver volunteers when they see people flouting rules,” says Deepa.

Despite all of these things, there are still challenges to be tackled. There are animal lovers throwing food from the balcony or feeding the dogs inside the community. How is such a behaviour handled?

The Association’s ticketing system, where complaints are raised about various issues, showed an increase in stray dogs-related complaints in the last two years.

“There are people who feed the stray dogs not knowing the rules that ought to be followed and there are many others who feed them as it is a matter of convenience to them. So, the first step is that a volunteer approaches the resident informing them about the rules. If that does not take care of the issue, the facility team intervenes and hands out a paper educating the member on the feeding rules,” says Deepa.

According to Association members, the bigger challenge in front of the Association is enforcing the rules framed. We don’t want our security staff and facility team threatened just because they are doing their duty. Enforcement becomes a challenge because of the threatening behaviour, they say. “It’s a continuous process and we are looking for cooperation from all,” say the members.

Recently, the community expanded the scope of this exercise by asking people for leftover food, which is not stale, to feed the strays. A shelter for the strays is also coming up.