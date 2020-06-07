A community reopens its library for children

Long hours spent glued to the screen probably leaving them with dry eyes, parents reportedly made their choice without any shilly-shallying, when Supriya Santhanam asked them to choose between an online and a physical reading log, on their children’s behalf.

They are said to have decided on the latter.

“Unanimously? All of them chose that?”

“Yes, all of them,” pipes up Supriya, triumphant that even a pandemic would not deter parents at her community from having their children re-initiated into reading — not just any books, but books with spines chosen from a brick-and-mortar library.

“Parents obviously did not want to add to their children's screen time,” continues Supriya. “With schools starting online classes, children surely need respite from screen-gazing. It's not like watching a movie, where it is okay to miss certain parts and to be not focussed. Online classrooms call for attention. We didn't want to add to the burden.”

The library in question — “Hooked on Books” at The Central Park South, a gated community on Old Mahabalipuram Road — was reported in these pages to have decided against their story-telling programme online for the same reason.

Supriya hinted at the library being reopened; and it was, on May 26.

“That was the week the housekeeping staff started coming to work, and we decided it was about time,” explains Supriya.

At a time when “contact-lessness” is a mesmerising chant, this move is obviously a swim against the tide of popular opinion.

Tomes of precautions are followed — is Supriya's response.

“When books are returned, they are quarantined seven days. When children take a book, they just read out the title and it is noted down. While returning a book, they just have to place it in the ‘Returned Books’ box and use a hand sanitiser immediately. When they borrow a book, children are asked to air it out a bit before starting to read it. Only one child is allowed inside at a time — that is, if the child is aged above ten. Those children aged ten and under have to be accompanied by one parent, as younger children may require parental supervision in ensuring they follow social distancing norms. The time taken by each child is kept to five, and a maximum of eight minutes. Often, especially when they don't borrow a book and just return one, they spend even less time. Of course, everyone wears a mask, and before entering the library, they have to sanitise their hands at the sanitiser station right outside.”

Beside, the library is open only twice a week, one day assigned for six blocks, and another for the other five blocks at the community.

The library is kickstarting its flagship reading programme, where it avoids handing out physical forms for registration, unlike in the past.

“We are using Google Forms for registrations,” explains Supriya, adding that online resources would be utilised to appropriately utilised to increase safety and efficiency.

Supriya adds that a Facebook page is an addition to the library.